Hibs striker Kieron Bowie has been called up to the Scotland Men’s National Team squad for the forthcoming friendly double-header.

The Scots host Iceland at Hampden Park before making the trip to Liechtenstein, as Head Coach Steve Clarke steps up preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

There’s a first call-up for Bowie, who has been a standout for Scotland’s Under-21s. He is one of seven uncapped players in the squad, with Robby McCrorie, Cieran Slicker, Connor Barron, Josh Doig, Andy Irving and Lennon Miller all aiming to pull on the Scotland jersey for the first time at senior level.

Angus Gunn returns to the squad although fellow goalkeeper Craig Gordon misses out through injury.

There is also a welcome return for Nathan Patterson, who has not featured for Scotland since March 2024. He is one of four Scottish FA JD Performance School graduates in the squad, alongside Billy Gilmour, Max Johnston and Barron.

Hearts striker James Wilson retains his place.

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, who sits on 49 caps, will be aiming to make his 50th appearance for his country in June.

Full squad: Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Cieran Slicker (Ipswich Town), Robby McCrorie (Kilmarnock) Josh Doig (US Sassuolo Calcio), Grant Hanley (Birmingham City), Jack Hendry (Al-Etiffaq)

Max Johnston* (SK Sturm Graz), Scott McKenna (UD Las Palmas), Nathan Patterson* (Everton), Anthony Ralston (Celtic),Andy Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Rangers), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal), Connor Barron* (Rangers), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour* (Napoli), Andy Irving (West Ham United,), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Scott McTominay (Napoli), Lennon Miller (Motherwell), Che Adams (Torino,), Kieron Bowie (Hibernian), Tommy Conway (Middlesbrough), James Wilson (Heart of Midlothian) George Hirst (Ipswich Town)

*Denotes Scottish FA JD Performance School graduate.

Scotland v Iceland

International Friendly

Friday, 6 June 2025 (7.45pm kick-off, UK time)

Hampden Park, Glasgow

Liechtenstein v Scotland

International Friendly

Monday, 9 June 2025 (5pm kick-off, UK time)

Rheinpark Stadion, Vaduz

