Hearts have announced that Derek McInnes will take over as manager from Monday.

An experienced manager, with a proven track record of competing at the top end of the Scottish Premiership and in Europe, Derek will lead the Jambos into a new era after signing a four-year deal at Tynecastle Park.

Joining Derek at Tynecastle will be his first-team coaches Paul Sheerin and Alan Archibald, as the trio make the move from Kilmarnock, subject to SFA approval.

According to a spokesperson for Hearts McInnes has had a “stellar playing career both sides of the border”. His managerial career began in 2007 when he guided St Johnstone to the top flight, and he went on to manage Bristol City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

He transformed the fortunes of Aberdeen during an eight-year spell at Pittodrie. Never finishing outside of the top four in his seven full seasons, he led them to four consecutive second place finishes, reached four cup finals and won the ScottishLeague Cup.

Derek took the Dons into Europe seven years-in-a-row, narrowly missing out on the group stages aBer being edged out by the likes of Sporting Lisbon and Burnley.

At Kilmarnock, he won promo9on back into the Premiership in his first season before steering them to fourth place in 2023/24. A European run followed, and although Killie lost out to Cercle Brugge and FC Copenhagen, they did eliminate Tromso, which was the Rugby Park side’s first European two-legged tie victory in 23 years.

The spokesperson said: “A PFA Scotland Manager of the Year winner, and Scottish Football Writers’ Association Manager of the Year, Derek, along with Paul and Alan, will take Hearts forward into an exciting new era.”

Derek McInnes becomes the new head coach of Heart of Midlothian manager at the Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, on 19 May 2025.



Photo Malcolm Mackenzie / Hearts FC





