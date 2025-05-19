Edinburgh’s Jacob Fearnley needed just 72 minutes to dispatch Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-1 and book a last 16 meeting with Australia’s Alexi Popyrin, the fifth seed, at the Geneva Open tennis today.

Fearnley hit 20 winners and his first serve percentage improved dramatically as the match unfolded against a former top 20 opponent who ultimately was simply outgunned by the strength of his Scottish rival’s ground-shots.

The win means Fearnley, up to world No 54, could go into the French Open next week as a top 50 player.

Initially it wasn’t all plain sailing though as the opening four games were all service breaks, Fearnley having opted to receive after winning the coin toss.

Momentarily living dangerously on serve towards the end of the opening set Fearnley kept composure and his clinical approach will surely be a threat to world No 25 Popyrin who needed a third set to overcome Chile’s Nicolas Jarry in his opening match.

Overall Jacob converted six out of 10 break points.

Jacob Fearnley playing in Miami

