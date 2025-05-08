Hibs have now confirmed the individuals that will sit on the club’s Supporters’ Panel.

The Panel has been introduced with the aim of providing more open and transparent communication between the Football Club and its supporters, with the first meeting scheduled to take place at the end of this month (May.)

Working with Hibernian Supporters Limited (HSL), the Club went through the applications, of which there were over 100, and selected members via the strength of their application and the impact they would like to make moving forward.

With the aim of representing a cross-section of the Hibernian FC fanbase, the Panel is made up of seven supporters who applied via the Club website and nine supporters from high-profile supporter groups.

Supporter Group Members

Brian Penman – Hibernian Supporters Association

William Zawadeckyj – HibeesBounce

John Robertson – Hibs.net

Cat Ferguson – Hibernian Women Supporters Alliance

Julie Cuthbertson – HibeesPride

Gibby Greechan – Block7

Isabel Combe – Hibs Supporters Group

Peter McDermott & Scott Millar – Hibernian Supporters Limited (Meeting notes to be taken by HSL)

Individual Supporter Members

Steven Brockie

Tracey McDiarmid

David Sibbald

David Dishon

Liam Fogarty

Douglas Chapman

Matthew Moir

As aforementioned, the first meeting of the ‘Hibs Supporters’ Panel’ will take place at the end of May, creating an open forum for supporters to raise issues affecting them, and an opportunity for the Club to engage with supporters on specific topics, projects or ongoing actions.

If there are any topics you’d like to raise, please do get in contact with one of the panellists above or the Club’s Supporter Liaison Officer Kieran Power via kpower@hibernianfc.co.uk.

Upon the conclusion of each meeting, notes taken by HSL will then be shared across the Club’s digital platforms.

Like this: Like Loading...