Detectives in West Lothian are appealing for information following the theft of a vehicle from a street in Uphall.

Around 3.20am on Thursday, 8 May, 2025 a white Cupra Leon, registration mark DA72 NWL was stolen from Byrehope Road.

Detective Sergeant John Irvine of CID said: “Through enquiries it has been established that the vehicle was seen on the A89 eastbound around 3.35am, then travelling on the A722 Gilmerton Road, Edinburgh around 4am.

“Over the last week, we have recovered 8 stolen vehicles in the West Lothian area.

“We require the help of the public to establish who has been involved in the thefts of these vehicles.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0387 of Thursday, 8 May, 2025.”

