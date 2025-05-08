Liam Fox told the media that it was normal service for him as interim manager heading into Saturday’s William Hill Premiership home clash with Motherwell (kick-off 15.00) until somebody tells him otherwise.

The squad, he underlined, has enjoyed a good week of training and he is pleased with the way the players have responded since Neil Critchley was sacked.

Last weekend’s 3-1 success at Ross County was, he said, important and he added: “It was a big game.”

Aussie midfielder Cammy Devlin is available for the visit of the Lanarkshire side but defender Jamie McCart is doubtfull for the fixture against the team in seventh spot in the table.

Fox (pictured) wants to elbow the Fir Park side out of that berth and he welcomes back-to-back home games with St Johnstone following on Wednesday (19.45).

Then the Jambos have a date with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park to conclude their season and Fox wants to win all three games and finish the campaign on a high.

He said: “It’s been a disappointing season so we hope that come Saturday we can play some attractive and entertaining football.”

Barry McKay, out in the cold for some time, was in the squad at Dingwall and Fox said he caught his eye in training and Kenneth Vargas was in the starting side.

Fox explained that he felt Hearts needed more speed and width but added that all the focus currently is on Motherwell who, he said, will present a different challenge to that posed by Ross County.

