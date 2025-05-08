A pilot has died and a passenger in his light aircraft is in a critical condition after a crash near Lammerview, at East Fortune Airfield.

Emergency services were alerted after the plane crashed just before 5pm this afternoon, Thursday 8 May 2025.

The 40-year-old male pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.

A 42-year-old man, the passenger, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. He is in a critical condition.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a light aircraft having crashed in the East Fortune area around 4.55pm on Thursday, 8 May, 2025.

“Emergency services attended however the 40-year-old male pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin is aware.

“The 42-year-old male passenger was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he is described as being in a critical condition.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been notified.”

Two fire appliances and specialist resources attended the scene, but left after ensuring the area was safe.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.55pm on Thursday, May 8, to an incident involving a light aircraft near to Lammerview, East Fortune, near North Berwick.

“Operations Control mobilised two appliances and specialist resources to the scene.”

