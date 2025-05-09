Hibs Women head coach Grant Scott says there is “excitement” and “pride” within the group heading into a crucial final week of the league season.

Hibs currently top the ScottishPower Women’s Premier League with three matches to go – the first of which comes against second-place Glasgow City at Meadowbank on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to the media ahead of the huge fixture, Scott states there is no place he and his team would rather be as the season comes down to an enthralling finish.

“It’s a busy time, tough time, lots of challenges ahead. But, given the choice, we would want to be here, if we could choose. I’m delighted and looking forward to it.

“I’ve said it a few times now and it’s probably getting boring for you guys,” Scott added. “But there’s just something about the group of players just now.

“We’ve been on a fantastic run, which Hearts ended a number of weeks ago, but we’ve picked ourselves back up and we’ve went again. It just tells you something about the group.

“I think there’s as good teams in the league, I think there’s as good players, but we’ve got an in our something about us and it’s one of those uncoachables, you’re not always sure where it’s coming from.

“The group have done well, they’ve gelled together this season, they seem to be on the same page a lot of the time and that’s served us well.”

Asked on injury news, Scott gave a further update on goalkeeper Erin Clachers. The loanee has returned to Glasgow City for treatment after being injured versus Celtic last month.

“Erin has got a little ruptured tendon around the hip area. She’s had surgery this week.

“But I think Noa Schumacher, who came in this year, has done really, really well in her first full-time role.

“We’ve got good cover. Rowena Armitage will be called back from loan to give us the cover on the bench as well.”

As an incredible, progressive campaign nears its conclusion, there is a buzz around staff and supporters as to what the next week may bring.

On this, Scott spoke honestly of his side’s inevitable excitement ahead of the final three fixtures versus City, Celtic and Rangers.

“There’s no secrets. I think there’s a lot of excitement and a lot of pride in where we are. And then there’s a little bit of nervous energy.

“You see the players getting a little bit excitable. There’s a bit of nerves there, the competitive nature of it. So, all of those things, which is understandable at this point.

“But we’re in our last full week of training and there’s a real edge to it, which is really, really good to see. I don’t think we’ve seen that competitive edge in a Hibs squad probably for a few years now, so it’s good to see.”

