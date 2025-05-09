Edinburgh’s bus company, Lothian, has raised £16,000 for Shelter Scotland in twelve months.

The “stock drive partnership” with the homelessness charity means that unclaimed items of lost property are donated to support those affected by the housing emergency in Edinburgh.

Through the partnership, unclaimed lost property left on the award-winning transport operator’s vehicles is donated to Shelter Scotland, who then re-sell the items in its network of shops across the city. Items donated include clothing, such as jackets and jumpers, as well as children’s toys, DVDs and games.

Funds raised from the re-selling of lost property have been used to support individuals and families suffering at the sharp end of the housing emergency.

Gaynor Marshall, Communications Director for Lothian said: “We are delighted that our sustainability partnership with Shelter Scotland is making a difference across the communities we serve.

“To raise £16,000 in just 12 months is incredible, and we’re pleased to be able to support Shelter Scotland in their mission to end homelessness by giving our unclaimed lost property a second life.”

Alison Watson, Director for Shelter Scotland, said: “Partnering with Lothian means vital support at a time when over 3,600 children in Edinburgh are without a place to call home, and the housing emergency continues to worsen across Scotland. We’re deeply grateful for this contribution — it helps us keep fighting to end homelessness.”

In the first year of the partnership, over 3,500 items have been donated and re-sold by Shelter Scotland at an average price of around £4.50. The money raised will help the charity continue its work to tackle the housing emergency – so that everyone in Scotland has a safe, secure and affordable place to call home.

The initiative has also proved beneficial for Lothian’s sustainability goals, with unclaimed lost property being recycled back into use, furthering its lifespan and promoting a healthy, circular economy in Edinburgh.

