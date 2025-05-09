The first Edinburgh Tartan Parade will step off at 1pm from the City Chambers on Saturday with the Rt Hon Lord Provost, Robert Aldridge, Kyle Dawson, the President of the NYC National Tartan Day New York Committee, and Portobello’s own Gail Porter at the head of the procession.

Some 1600 participants have signed up to take part in the first celebration of tartan which mimics the New York parade held at the beginning of April.

Edinburgh Tartan Parade founder Tania Pramschufer said: “We want everyone to come together in the name of tartan and to have a wonderful time. It’s not just about identity, it is about community. We want everyone to feel part of something really Scottish and to enjoy walking through the beautiful streets of Edinburgh on the glorious route which takes us from the Old Town to the New Town.”

Cllr Lezley Marion Cameron, Depute Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh said: “Edinburgh is proud to host the first Tartan Parade Scotland, aligning with our city’s 900th anniversary. This event not only celebrates our history but also our commitment to cultural diversity and community engagement.”

Gail Porter, who will host the Usher Hall event in the evening, said she was thrilled to be joining the parade: “I’ll be wearing the Fair Trade tartan with knee-high Doc Marten boots. Tartan was not really a family thing for me – but I was such a fan of Vivienne Westwood – she made it look so rock and roll.”

Kyle Dawson said: “I’m very excited to be coming and it was such an honour to be named Grand Marshal. New York Tartan Week is such a special event – I have had Scottish visitors come up to me in New York and say: ‘I have never felt more Scottish than I do today.’”

Participants will include pipe bands and traditional dance troupes from around Scotland, alongside people from Australia, America, France and Sweden. Vikings from Shetland and traditional Chinese dragon dancers will also be taking part – as well as more than 100 Bay City Roller fans from around the world.

New York based Suzan Rostron of the world-wide Bay City Rollers fan community Still Rollin’ said fans will be coming from around the world to Edinburgh to join the parade: “We all had the same experience as 12 and 13-year-olds falling in love with them. We were a fan community even then – we all had pen pals all over the world and to see where we are today 50 years later is just fantastic. I wanted to know everything about Scotland – and we all feel the same way – it’s our mecca. We have events all over the world – but the ones in Scotland are special – and we are thrilled that Eileen Longmuir will be there – she is our queen.”

Eileen Longmuir, wife of Alan will be wearing the purple and pink tartan created in her late husband’s memory – Alan Longmuir Proud Son of Edinburgh. She said: “It’s always fantastic to be in Edinburgh, it was where Alan was brought up. He was born in Caledonian Road and he used to play on the banks of the Castle.”

Programme of Events

1pm City Chambers, High Street Edinburgh

Parade begins

2pm Post Parade Ceilidh for Parade Participants Ross Bandstand

8pm Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Rura Tartan Parade Celebration Concert, hosted by Gail Porter

Usher Hall

Tickets £38.50 and £35.20

https://www.usherhall.co.uk/whats-on/red-hot-chilli-pipers-rura-tartan-parade-celebration-concert

