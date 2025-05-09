Police are appealing for information following a serious crash on the A1 which resulted in four people being taken to hospital.

The crash involving the drivers of a white Ford Transit Luton van and a black Peugeot 5008 happened around 8.40pm on Thursday, 8 May on the A1 near to Penmanshiel between Cockburnspath and Grantshouse.

Emergency services attended and the 12-year-old male passenger of the Peugeot was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where his condition is described as critical.

The 50-year-old driver of the car and the 10-year-old male passenger were also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

The 44-year-old male driver of the van was taken to Borders General Hospital.

The road was closed to allow investigations to be carried out and re-opened around 6.30am on Friday, 9 May, 2025.

Sergeant Dominic Doyle said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3639 of Thursday, 8 May, 2025.

