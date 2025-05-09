Hibs youngsters travel to Kilmarnock tonight Friday 9 May 2025 knowing a solitary point will secure the CAS Elite Under-18 League title.

Kick-off for the penultimate league fixture is at 6:30pm at Ayrshire College (Kilmarnock Campus).

Darren McGregor’s team lead the CAS Elite Under-18 League with two matches remaining.

With 65 points accrued, the Hibs are six points above their closest challengers, Rangers, and know a single point from the last two fixtures confirms champions status.

That solid advantage was gained on Tuesday evening, when the teamearned a fantastic 3-0 victory over the Gers at the Rangers Training Centre.

Dean Cleland netted twice either side of a terrific Josh McDonald free-kick to seal the win on away soil.

Kilmarnock will be seek to end their campaign as strongly as possible in the hope of earning a third-place finish.

The Ayrshire team are currently fifth in the CAS Elite Under-18 League, accumulating 47 points from 27 games.

Killie have two and one game in hand over third-place St Mirren and fourth-place Aberdeen, respectively.

There is just two points seperating Killie from the Buddies, and just one point keeping apart Killie from the Dons.

Kilmarnock have struggled recently in the league and are currently winless in five league matches, though Darren McGregor and his squad are under no illusions as to the strength in the Kilmarnock team given past results.

Travelling supporters can attend at no cost.

Like this: Like Loading...