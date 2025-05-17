David Gray aims to end the season as strongly as possible with a victory over Rangers in the final game of the William Hill Premiership season.

Hibs confirmed third place on Wednesday night at the SMiSA Stadium, but Gray wants his players to be right at it this afternoon.

When speaking to Hibs TV ahead of this weekend’s tie, he explained his message to his squad.

“We want to end the season as strongly as possible. It’s been a long time since we beat Rangers at home in the top-flight, so it’s a difficult thing to do. We want to keep momentum going, finish on a high, and the players would deserve that for their efforts this season.

“We go into the game full of confidence, knowing the fans will be right behind us, it’s almost a sell-out, and these are the games every player wants to be involved in.”

Hibs beat Rangers at Ibrox in the last meeting between the two sides, and performed admirably in a 3-3 draw at Easter Road back in January, and Gray expects his players to take belief from those games.

“They’ve been very close games, and our players will take a lot of confidence from the recent results. Rangers will want to put that right, though. We’re expecting a reaction from them.

“There’s no such thing as a nothing game, especially when these two teams meet, the magnitude of the game and everything at stake.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity for the players to test themselves again. It’ll be a brilliant game to finish with.”

Like this: Like Loading...