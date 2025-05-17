Fuselage, a powerful new play by Annie Lareau, rooted in her own experience of the Pan Am Flight 103 bombing over Lockerbie, is to receive its global premiere at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
It will be playing at the Pleasance Courtyard from Wednesday 30 July to Monday 25 August.
Leither. Writer | Broadcaster | Actor | Award-winning playwright/director| Content Creator. Entertainment commentator. Theatre consultant. Former Edinburgh Evening News Arts and Entertainment Editor. 40 years in media.