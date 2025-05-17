This is the most up to date list of roadworks, road closure and events leading to road closures or diversions for traffic in Edinburgh for the next week or so.

Unbelievably the closure of one lane on Calton Road has been shut since 2018 according to this list.

And on George IV Bridge while the closure of one lane for work on the former G & V Hotel (previously the Missoni) is said to have begun on 6 May 2025, this area has been narrowed and encroached on by building work for several years now. In January this year an announcement was made that the scaffolding would be coming down by November 2025. In recent days there has been some movement on the ground, but the scaffolding remains in place.

If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel or otherwise you can check on the Scottish Roadworks register which is a comprehensive list of places to avoid.

Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel

Any new works or events are marked in blue.. Read the full list below – which is arranged according to council Ward.

Loading…

Like this: Like Loading...