Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes – Live at the Greek

I once asked Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson what it was like to work with Jimmy Page from one of the greatest bands of all time, Led Zeppelin. “I was on cloud nine”, came the reply”. He’s the architect”. While the band’s frontman, Robert Plant, continues to tour, it’s been a while since we’ve seen Page get behind a Les Paul. You can almost hear his sweat hit the ground in this thrilling dirt-behind-the-fingernails performance.

The Brothers Robinson were match fit and ready for these two shows recorded on October 18th/19th at the Greek Theatre in 1999. The original album was released in February 2000, when the Crowes were arguably at their peak after becoming one of the best live rock acts of the 90s. 25 years on, the sound is better than ever, Jimmy Page suggests: “The new mixes capture the collaboration of those historic encounters and provide the full explosive passion and exciting energy of those alchemical moments.”

A typical example is during a potent Custard Pie, a real highlight with its stop/start funky riff and the late Eddie Harsch on keys who gets stuck in. Page’s idiosyncratic solo has never sounded quite like this. Chris Robinson’s soulful harmonica plays over a sonically tuned in Page and Rich Robinson, who delve into a melodious sonic soup of licks and riffs. The same bubbling energy filters into Sick Again, “How you doin’, how you doin'” Chris Robinson asks the audience before Page and his brother riff on the Crowes’ favourite No Speak No Slave. Gorman’s drumming takes everything to another level.

Steven Tyler Chris Robinson Jimmy Page and Rich Robinson backstage at London Eventim Apollo 15th May 2024 Photographer Credit Ross Halfin

The band knows exactly when to pull back, breathe and let Page go during a bright performance of Your Time Is Gonna Come with its electric country riffs. It’s also a joy to hear Page’s distinctive tones during She Talks To Angels, he brings another dimension to an already classic song.

The flexibility between Audley Freed, Rich Robinson and Page continues during a memorable version of The Wanton Song. The material from Physical Graffiti, such as this and Ten Years Gone, lends itself well to the Crowes; not many could interpret some of Zeppelin’s finest work with the same colour and tone. Page with his dark rumbling riffs and brighter moments might suggest the right amount of light and shade. The 36-track anniversary album was produced, mixed, and remastered by Kevin Shirley and includes the addition of unreleased cuts such as the Crowes’ timeless hit Remedy from 1992.

The swing and rock groove is a boon to Eddie Harsh, who is dominant on keys. The band’s instincts are spot on during the triple Les Paul assault of Whole Lotta Love, Chris Robinson’s soulful, unyielding vocal delivers the goods, and there are not many who could take on one of Robert Plant’s finest moments and do it justice.

A much-needed reminder of how vital rock n’ roll collaborations can be when done as well as this.

