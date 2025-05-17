A major development will be considered by planners on Wednesday with a recommendation that the application to build 168 homes (including 40 affordable houses) on the brownfield site is approved.

The development at 40 Slateford Road by Artisan Real Estate is on the site of the former Caledonian Brewery, and given the scale of the application, some two and a half hours has been scheduled for the application. Anyone may attend the meeting or watch online here.

The new housing development includes affordable housing and there is a mix of old buildings which will be retained, some of which are listed, and also new build homes. The advice from planning officers is that “demolition is always a loss and should only be considered as a last resort when all other options have been explored”. But officers conclude that the proposal will not harm the special architectural or historic interest of the listed building and there will be no detrimental impact on the setting.

The number of affordable homes will be less than the council’s stipulated requirement of 35%. The developer has provided evidence that there are exceptional costs and this supports fewer homes than would otherwise be required. But the developer will have to provide a commuted sum of £420,000 to make up for the reduced number of affordable homes.

Other financial contributions include a payment towards active travel infrastructure of £132,046, four car club spaces costing £80,000, and a secondary school contribution of £63,342.

There will be 365 cycle parking spaces provided indoors and outside the flats with a combination of secure stores and Sheffield stands, as well as two-tier cycle storage inside. There will be ten spaces for non-standard bikes. Developers will provide two accessible car parking space with EV chargers to the north and middle of the site. There will be a developer contribution made towards providing four Car Club spaces in the vicinity, the bus shelter on Slateford Road which will be upgraded and a new pelican crossing will be created adjacent to the bus stop.

The application states that “No other car parking is proposed”.

The report provides support for a low car parking development such as this: “LDP policy Inf 7 (Private Car Parking) supports development where private car use is not needed, with a view to encouraging parking free or low car parking developments.

“A range of factors are set out within the policy for consideration such as levels of sustainable transport accessibility, parking controls on neighbouring streets, availability of shared mobility services, and whether accessible parking standards are satisfied.

“The location and design of the two proposed accessible parking spaces are acceptable in the context of LDP policy Inf 8 (Design of Car Parking) and in accordance with the Council’s parking standards. In respect of no other parking being proposed for future residents the proposal is consistent with the objectives of LDP policy Inf 7 as it is in an existing urban location with excellent access to public transport, close to local facilities which reduce the need for travel by private vehicle, and located close to several road and path arteries (Slateford Road, Gorgie Road, and the Union Canal) to the City and surrounding areas which allow for active travel.”

It is recognised in the report to councillors that there have been many objections from neighbours, and from people living in the neighbouring Merchiston Community Council area, regarding the possibility that they will be adversely affected by the lack of parking in the development.

During the three month long consultation last year bodies including Merchiston Community Council considered the proposals. At their meeting last June Cllr Val Walker confirmed that she had been assured “residents of the new development will know they cannot have parking permits, but understands the fear that residents will park nearby in evenings and at weekends”. However she pointed out that there is a need for non student housing and this development provides that, and has good transport links.

Gorgie/Dalry Community Council were also given the chance as statutory consultees of commenting on the plans. The developers made a presentation to the community council at their meeting on 1 April 2024, and the community council responded positively subject to a requirement for restoring the Slateford Road wall, providing space for delivery vehicles in the development and improved access to the site with improved links to Dalry Community Park.

Residents’ objections

A resident, who has asked to remain anonymous, wrote to The Edinburgh Reporter with their ongoing concerns about the lack of parking in the proposed development, and the apparent disregard for the objections lodged by local residents. They wrote: “The developer claims it will be a “car-free” development, yet there are no legal restrictions on residents owning vehicles — nor any way to enforce these.

“The developer’s own application shows that the area averages 0.6 cars per household, meaning at least 100 additional vehicles could soon flood nearby streets. Local parking is already maxed out, and while there’s a residents’ permit zone nearby, it doesn’t apply in the evenings or weekends, when demand for parking by residents is highest, so offers no protection for existing residents.

“To make matters worse, the development will cut existing parking in the area by creating 4 new City Car Club bays on public streets, at the expense of residential parking spaces, and a new pelican crossing removing a further 10 parking spaces.

“Despite overwhelming concern from residents (more than 150 objections — equivalent to 67% of households notified during the planning process) and Merchiston Community Council, Edinburgh Council officers are recommending approval.

“Local residents support new housing — but not at the expense of making life impossible for existing communities.”

Artisan said that the development was intended to “respect, preserve and tell the story of the Caledonian Brewery”.

David Westwater Managing Director Scotland for Artisan said after the consultation events last year: “The feedback from our consultation events was overwhelmingly supportive and positive. There was a significant and long-established affinity, amongst local residents especially, for the historic brewery buildings which will be preserved to form the heart of our new development – including the spectacular 130-ft red brick chimney which towers over the local community.”

He continued: “There was also significant support for our plans create a much needed sustainable, low carbon residential community on the site, with 168 homes providing a healthy mix of different types of accommodation. This will include a mix of one, two and three-bed family apartments through to duplex units and mews houses, together with affordable housing in line with the City of Edinburgh Council policy.”

The brewery was founded in 1869 but was closed in 2022 by Heineken UK who then marketed it for sale.

The planning application 24/024048/FUL is here.

The main report is below:

Caledonian Brewery – Development Timeline

1865 18-year-old London tea merchant George Lorimer returns to his family home in Edinburgh following the tragic death of his father at Edinburgh’s Theatre Royale. Whilst golfing at the Bruntsfield Links Golfing Society he meets Robert Clark, then Head Brewer at the Alexander Melvin Brewery in Edinburgh. After a few drinks, they agree to use George’s future inheritance to launch a brewery in the city. 1868 George finally inherits his father’s estate and purchases the then 2.3-acre site alongside Slateford Road from the Earl of Sheldon. 1869 With George providing the money and Robert providing the brewing expertise, the pair complete the brewery and name it the Lorimer & Clark Caledonian Brewery after the Caledonian Railway Line which still forms the northern boundary to the site. The first of the brewery’s impressive direct-fired coppers were installed in the same year. 1892 Several buildings on the site were reconstructed following designs by Edinburgh architect Robert Hamilton Paterson – including the new brewery and maltings buildings. Although the brewery sold its beers and stouts all over Scotland, its most popular beer was Lorimer’s Best Scotch which was sold predominantly in the north-east of England. 1919 The popularity of Lorimer’s Best Scotch in northern England leads to the brewery being sold to Sunderland-based Vaux Breweries following the retirement and death of George Lorimer (Clark having died in 1874.) 1986 Vaux cease brewing in Edinburgh and transfers its operations to its base in Sunderland, placing the Caledonian Brewery under threat of closure. 1987 The brewery is saved by a management buy-out led by Head Brewer Russell Sharp and the Caledonian Brewing Company is formed. 1994 & 1998 The brewery’s maltings buildings is destroyed by fire in 1994 whilst another fire in October 1998 destroys one of the three original coppers. A local company comes to the rescue and hand-builds an exact replacement to the original plans. As part of the repairs, a new yeast room, cask-racking system and new settling tanks for keg beers are added, together with a kegging plant. 1999 When Vaux ceases brewing operations altogether, Caledonian buys back the rights to the Lorimer & Clark name. 2004 The brewery site and production facilities are bought by Scottish & Newcastle (S&N) following their closure of the McEwan’s Brewery in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh. Production of McEwan’s ales is subsequently transferred to the Caledonian Brewery. A new Caledonian Brewing Company (CBC) is formed by several former shareholders and directors of the pre-2004 business. CBC owns the Caledonian brands and operates the brewery site on behalf of the owners. Whilst S&N takes a 30% share in this business, CBC operates on an independent basis. 2008 S&N buys the remaining shares in CBC to take full control of the company. Heineken then acquires the UK assets of Scottish and Newcastle which includes the Caledonian Brewery. 2022 In May, Heineken announces the proposed closure of the Caledonian Brewery with an agreement in principle for Belhaven Brewery to brew its Scottish brands. In October, the site is placed on the market. 2023 In December, Artisan Real Estate announces that it has purchased the site from Heineken with a consultation set to start in February 2024 for a sustainable community of around 170 new homes to be developed on the site.

