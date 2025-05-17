A dazzling century from skipper Dan Da Costa propelled Carlton to an 80 run victory over Grange in the Masterton twenty:20 cricket trophy at Grange this week.

Da Costa’s knock of 109 included 3×6’s and 14×4’s and was compiled off just 64 balls going in at first wicket down.

It was also a good night for teenager James Stronach whose unbeaten 22 came after he had amassed 75 not out in a 2nd X1 match last weekend.

Chasing a formidable target of 174-6 was always going to be difficult for a young Grange side which included Ben Hodge, 14-year-old son of former Scotland rugby star Duncan Hodge.

Grange did bat out their overs but finished on 95-8.

In other Masterton Trophy matches played this week there were wins for Heriot’s, Edinburgh Accies and Watsonians against, respectively, Edinburgh South, Morton and Drummond Trinity.

Scheduled fixtures next week include:

Tuesday – Grange v Watsonians; Stewart’s Melville v Drummond Trinity.

Thursday – RHC Corstorphine v Morton; Heriot’s v Edinburgh Accies.

Carlton celebrate taking a wicket versus rivals Grange. Photo credit: Catherine Edwards

All over and Carlton have beaten Grange by 80 runs. Photo credit: Catherine Edwards

