David Martindale’s men beat Partick Thistle 2-0 in the Scottish Premiership play-off semi-final, second-leg, at the Set Fare Arena thanks to an opener from Jamie Brandon after 40 minutes and a superb chip from the edge of the box by Stevie May 37 minutes later.

That wrapped up a 4-0 aggregate over the Maryhill men and the West Lothian club now await the outcome of Sunday’s final Premiership bottom-six games to decide who they face in the play-off final.

Ross County currently occupy second-bottom spot in the William Hill Premiership with Dundee two points ahead of The Staggies.

Dundee, who drew 1-1 with County on Tayside on Wednesday, travel to now-relegated St Johnstone, who lost 2-1 at Hearts in midweek, while County host Motherwell who beat Kilmarnock 3-0 at Fir Park on Wednesday. Both matches kick-off at 15.00.

The other fixture in the bottom six sees Hearts at Kilmarnock (15.00).

Martindale’s fired-up side how have a chance of a quick return to the Premiership and the Almondvale-based club have a new majority shareholder and chairman. American businessman Calvin Ford is that man.

He told BBC Sport Scotland that he wants to engage with the fans.

Martindale said: “Two clean sheets and four goals. I’m delighted we’re through.”

Partick co-manager Mark Wilson said: “The boys were brave enough in the second-half to keep playing, but it just wasn’t enough in the end.”

PICTURE: David Martindale in the dugout at Easter Road. Credit Ian Jacobs

