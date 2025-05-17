Livingston march on in the play-offs and remain on course to reclaim their place among the elite of Scottish football, a year after relegation.
David Martindale’s men beat Partick Thistle 2-0 in the Scottish Premiership play-off semi-final, second-leg, at the Set Fare Arena thanks to an opener from Jamie Brandon after 40 minutes and a superb chip from the edge of the box by Stevie May 37 minutes later.
That wrapped up a 4-0 aggregate over the Maryhill men and the West Lothian club now await the outcome of Sunday’s final Premiership bottom-six games to decide who they face in the play-off final.
Ross County currently occupy second-bottom spot in the William Hill Premiership with Dundee two points ahead of The Staggies.
Dundee, who drew 1-1 with County on Tayside on Wednesday, travel to now-relegated St Johnstone, who lost 2-1 at Hearts in midweek, while County host Motherwell who beat Kilmarnock 3-0 at Fir Park on Wednesday. Both matches kick-off at 15.00.
The other fixture in the bottom six sees Hearts at Kilmarnock (15.00).
Martindale’s fired-up side how have a chance of a quick return to the Premiership and the Almondvale-based club have a new majority shareholder and chairman. American businessman Calvin Ford is that man.
He told BBC Sport Scotland that he wants to engage with the fans.
Martindale said: “Two clean sheets and four goals. I’m delighted we’re through.”
Partick co-manager Mark Wilson said: “The boys were brave enough in the second-half to keep playing, but it just wasn’t enough in the end.”
PICTURE: David Martindale in the dugout at Easter Road. Credit Ian Jacobs
Experienced news, business, arts, sport and travel journalist. Food critic and managing editor of a well-established food and travel website. Also a magazine editor of publications with circulations of up to 200,000 and managing director of a long-established PR/marketing company with a string of blue-chip clients in its CV. Former communications lecturer at a Scottish university and social media specialist for a string of successful and busy SMEs.