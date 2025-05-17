The dry weather in the past few weeks is evident in Stockbridge where the Antony Gormley statue is just paddling rather than wading in the Water of Leith.

The statues are modelled on the sculptor and there are six in the 6 Times installation which begins at the main pedestrian entrance to the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art on Belford Road.

The next four are within the Water of Leith and are intended to show the seasons which “ebb and flow”.

Three other figures are downstream at Stockbridge, Powderhall and Bonnington. The final one is at the end of an abandoned pier at Leith Docks where the Water of Leith meets the Firth of Forth.

The Antony Gormley statue on the Water of Leith is almost totally uncovered due to low water levels. Picture Alan Simpson 16/5/2025

