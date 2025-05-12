Some of the measures introduced under Spaces for People during the pandemic are still not officially permanent after a decision was deferred by councillors on Monday.

At a meeting of the Traffic Regulation Orders Sub-Committee, two Experimental Traffic Regulation Orders (ETROs) were included on the agenda for the sub-committee to declare the arrangements permanent. But councillors approved only one – that affecting Cockburn Street, High Street, South St David Street, Victoria Street and West Bow and Waverley Bridge.

In respect of the other – ETRO 21/28A which includes segregated cycling measures (the black and white wands) introduced on London Road – a decision has been deferred until the next meeting of the sub-committee, as funding still has to be allocated. A council officer confirmed that the actual arrangements on the road may be changed in response to the objections received.

The council report states that “consideration will be given to upgrading the temporary materials used during the trial to permanent materials”. An officer confirmed this will be a rolling programme, and he explained that given the number of schemes and the extent of them they could not yet say what will be done at every location, but that they intend to have money allocated each year over the next five years for upgrading.

Convener Cllr Margaret Graham asked about the objections to the cycle lane on London Road in particular, and how the officers had monitored traffic there. The council officer confirmed there had been cycle counts on London Road with cameras, and said the council has also carried out monitoring of the volume of traffic, looking specifically at the build outs at bus stops where cyclists have to move out into the middle of the road. He confirmed that in a permanent scheme the council would remove the bus build outs and the cycle lane would then continue straight avoiding the need for cyclists to “weave in and out” to improve safety.

One of the objections raised by New Town and Broughton Community Council (NTBCC) in the autumn of last year was the impact on road safety for cyclists – where the cycle lane has gaps – meaning that cyclists have to rejoin the carriageway at several points.

Cllr Kevin Lang said: “I am very conscious of the objections which we have had, which relate to safety, which I think we need to take seriously. We do not have clarity yet as to whether there will be the funding allocated to upgrade the infrastructure to respond to the objections. It strikes me as sensible to defer a decision on these matters until we, as a committee, can be satisfied that there will be a response to the objections. I feel the funding package is a material consideration for me as to whether the objections are being adequately responded to.”

After Cllr Lang asked what the budget for this year would be it became clear that the funding had not yet been fixed – and would not be until the Transport and Environment Committee met on 22 June to agree the new ten year capital programme.

The committee also heard from Dave Sinclair, Locality Transport & Environment Manager, that the highest spec of bollard was chosen at the point of delivery – the black and white wands which NTBCC has suggested are inappropriate for the World Heritage Site. Given the uncertainty of how much money there will be for delivery, and so how these wands could be replaced, councillors agreed to defer making any decision until their next meeting.

