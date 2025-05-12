One more victory in their final two games should be enough to see Hibs finish in third place thanks to their vastly superior goal difference.

IF Aberdeen can win their final two matches.

Hibs face St Mirren in paisley on Wednesday night whilst challengers Aberdeen host champions Celtic.

All David Gray’s men need to do is match the ‘Dons result and they could go into Saturday’s game against Rangers safe in the knowledge that third place is all but guaranteed.

Aberdeen travel to Tannadice on Saturday.

Third place would lpotentially leave David Gray’s men just one two-legged tie away from the league phase of the Europa League. UEFA’s prize money in the Europa League is upwards of £9m.

The added bonus is the parachute into the league phase of the Conference League in the event of losing the Europa play-off. Conference League participation is worth upwards of £5m.

That however depends on Celtic eating Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final.

If the ‘Dons were to win the Scottish Cup, they would qualify for the play-off round of the Europa League, with the failsafe of a Conference League berth should they lose that.

In that case Hibs would get the equivalent starting point in the Conference League. That means negotiating three two-legged ties in order to take part in the competition’s league phase.

Crucially, there is no parachute if any team suffers defeat in the Conference League qualifiers or play-off, so the club in question would be out of European competition.

So Hibs fans should look out their passports, whatever happens.

