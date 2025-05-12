At Edinbrick 2025, the charity LEGO Model Show at Meadowbank Sports Centre there were many models to admire, but none more so than the 26 feet long, 100,000 brick replica of the Forth Bridge, featuring two LNER Azumas and Scotrail trains which cross the real bridge daily.

It is believed to be the largest model of its kind of the UNESCO World Heritage site – which carries as many as ten LNER trains per day in each direction. The model was first unveiled by LNUR (LEGO Northern UK Railway), the UK’s largest LEGO train club, last year, and building on that success, this is its first visit to Scotland, where it proved popular with visitors to the show. The two working replica train tracks carried miniature models of trains during the weekend.

LNER donated several prizes for the Edinbrick Tombola, raising money for Fairybricks – the official LEGO Charity in the UK which provides LEGO to children in hospitals across the country. Last year’s event raised more than £17,000 for the charity – with this year’s event expected to raise even more.

Ahead of the event James Downey, Finance Director at LNER, said: “I’m a huge LEGO fan so I’m really excited that model LNER Azuma trains will be on show this weekend on the giant LEGO Forth Bridge. I hope lots of families take a real LNER Azuma to Edinburgh to see this fantastic show. We’re delighted to be supporting the charity fundraising at Edinbrick and hope to help raise lots of money to put LEGO into hospitals.”

Richard Carter-Ulusoy, Chair of LEGO UK Railway, said: “We were really excited to hear that our model of the Forth Bridge gained the attention of LNER. As massive fans of the railway, it’s a pleasure to join with them at Edinbrick to raise money for a brilliant charity – and have some fun too!”

As well as the ‘everyone’s a winner’ Tombola and hundreds of displays, Edinbrick had ‘build zones’, a ‘Minifig hunt’ to find eight figures hidden around the exhibition and numerous additional LEGO related activities set to delight LEGO fans of all ages.

© 2025 Martin McAdam

© 2025 Martin McAdam

© 2025 Martin McAdam

© 2025 Martin McAdam

© 2025 Martin McAdam

