Hibernian Women started Sunday’s game against Rangers in third place but following a well-deserved victory at Meadowbank Grant Scott’s team reclaimed their place at the top of the ScottishPower Women’s Premier League.

Rangers thought they had opened the scoring when Kirsty Howat put the ball in the net before the referee called play back for a foul by Rio Hardy in the build-up.

Kathleen McGovern opened the scoring with a powerful header from Eilidh Adams’s inch perfect cross.

Stacey Papadopoulos then doubled Hibs lead with a fantastic long-range effort. to ensure victory.

After the final whistle Scott told HibsTV: “I’m incredibly proud of the group.

“I said that to them after the game.”

“I’m immensely proud to be leading this group in the best way that I can, and they keep producing results and performances this season.

“It’s incredible where we are at the moment.”

Hibs are now two points ahead of Rangers, three above Glasgow City and eight clear of both Hearts and Celtic, respectively.

There are five games to go and Scott urgesd his side to hold onto their faith in themselves – even if there is always areas to improve.

“I think [the win] confirms what we’re capable of and I think when we get our noses in front it settles us down a little bit in games.

“If I was to be overly critical at this point, I think we need to do better with our composure even when it’s 0-0.

“We saw what they did to us in the cup final. They’re really, really dangerous but we’ve minimised them.

“I thought Noa [Schumacher] has came in today and dealt with everything that they threw at her. There were a few shots on target and she’s cut out a few crosses too.

“The confidence that getting in front gives you is massive but, overall, with their performance level throughout, the girls should be confident.”

