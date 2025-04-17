Supreme Court ruling

The most important story of the week – and indeed the last few years while court case after court case has been heard – is the Women for Scotland appeal against Scottish Ministers which has found in favour of the women who pursued their case to the highest civil court.

The Supreme Court sits in London and Lord Hodge delivered the unanimous opinion of the court. He has served as a Justice of the Supreme Court and the JCPC since 1 October 2013 and was appointed as Deputy President in January 2020. Appointed a Queen’s Counsel (now King’s Counsel) in 1996, before becoming a Supreme Court Justice, Lord Hodge worked as a judge in Scotland, Jersey and Guernsey.

Trans people still feel threatened despite Lord Hodge’s confirmation that their rights are protected by the legislation and his declaration that this was not a victory for either party.

It was certainly being considered a victory for Women for Scotland Ltd and their supporters gathered at the French Institute to watch the decision live and celebrate together.

Jubilant scenes in Edinburgh after the Supreme Court ruling PHOTO Alan Simpson.



Friends of Inch Park

The Friends are holding a family friendly fruit planting day on Saturday 19th from 11am to 1pm.

The group explained what will happen on the day:

Join us for family-friendly fruit planting and picnicking on Saturday 19 April from 11am to 1pm.

Generously supported by The Orchard Project, who have guided and funded our 10 tree ‘distributed’ orchard, we’ll be planting soft fruit bushes from 11 until 12 midday.

From 12, picnic – bring your own / bring and share or swap. Blankets provided.

*A chance to celebrate and look at the 10 tree orchard planted at the end of January between Old Dalkeith Road and Glenallan Drive, and to learn more about soft fruit planting and growing.

*And a chance enjoy some food and drink outside and meet up with friends, family, neighbours or make new acquaintances!

DETAILS:

Please indicate ‘attending’ if you are coming, so that we can plan ahead.

PLANTING: assemble by 11am prompt on the grass around the noticeboard close to the Old Dalkeith Road. Tools provided. Bring waterproofs, we’ll be planting unless stuff would get washed away…

What 3 words location to assemble for planting: https://what3words.com/club.refers.newly

PICNIC: south of Old Dalkeith Road entrance from 12 midday. Wet weather alternative location: Front Lounge, Inch House.

A family friendly event, however children and adults with guardians *must* be accompanied by a guardian or parent.

Police Day of Action

Police are claiming a small win after their day of action on Tuesday when they were focused on catching anyone illegally using off-road or electric bikes.

Both uniformed and plain clothes officers, along with road policing officers and specialist support officers, went out on patrols in the Sighthill and Niddrie Mains areas.

One male aged 14 was charged in connection with road traffic offences and his off-road motorbike seized on Calder Drive. A suspected stolen motorbike was also recovered in the same street. An electric bike was seized in Niddrie Mains Road with further enquiries to be carried out.

Detective Sergeant Will Dickson, of the Community Investigation Unit, said: “We regularly receive complaints from our local communities about anti-social behaviour and the illegal use of vehicles.

“We will continue to use all tools available to us to enforce road traffic laws, keep the public safe and deter those intent on causing damage or annoyance through the use of bikes.

“I would ask anyone who uses an off-road motorbike to use it safely and within the law.”

Anyone with concerns or information regarding this type of anti-social behaviour should contact Police Scotland via 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Terminal V

Scotland’s biggest electronic music festival, Terminal V, is on at The Royal Highland Centre this weekend on 19 and 20 April, 2025. Featuring some of the world’s biggest electronic acts and an indoor/outdoor hybrid festival site, fans will be blown away by many shades of techno, house, trance and hard dance.

Featuring over 100 acts, including 999999999, Azyr, Charlie Sparks, Daria Kolosova, Deborah De Luca, Fish56Octagon, Kettama and Reinier Zonneveld, who will be flying in from all over the globe alongside many Scottish rising artists, fans will be treated to fresh new stage designs and a backdrop of world class production and impeccable sound systems.

Organisers released key information ahead of the Easter event and are advising fans to make sure they read the festival’s Essentials Guide (located on the Terminal V website), check information posts on social media and read the ticket buyer info emails, ahead of attending the event.

Organisers recommend that festival goers plan their journey ahead of the event. Lothian Buses, will provide a convenient and hassle-free shuttle bus service, running their number 98 service from George Street (Assembly Rooms) in the city centre straight to the festival site, with departures throughout the day and night. Heading to the festival site or returning to the city centre couldn’t be easier with the 98 bus. Contactless payment is available when boarding, or tickets can be purchased in advance via M-tickets through the Lothian Bus & Tram App. Pick up points from Shandwick Place, Haymarket, Corstorphine Road and Glasgow Road then all stops along the A8 to Maybury

Terminal V has a zero tolerance approach to drugs. The festival works closely with Police Scotland and anyone found in possession of drugs or selling drugs at Terminal V may face prosecution. Amnesty Bins will also be located before the queue and search lanes at the side entrance.

If at any point festival goers or anyone in their party feels unwell, they should attend the medical area or seek out a member of our welfare team, security stewards or event staff who can assist them. Our welfare teams and Crew 2000 will be onsite at the event to support our festival goers, and further information can be found on the Crew2000 website ahead of the event.

With regard to alcohol, festival goers should remember it’s not a race – drink sensibly, have something to eat and stay hydrated. There will be a selection of catering options on site, as well as lockers, a glitter service and the opportunity to buy Terminal V merchandise.

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton of Police Scotland said: “The festival organisers, supported by partners, have been working to ensure that everything is in place for this weekend’s event. As in previous years, we support the organiser’s zero-tolerance approach to drugs, as this ensures that everyone can enjoy a safe and secure event. Drug detection dogs will be stationed at each entrance and there will also be an increased police presence at Terminal V and the routes in and out of the event. To be clear, anyone found with any illegal substances, regardless of quantity, will be refused entry and will be subject to police action. We want everyone to enjoy the festival, so please keep yourself safe and look out for your friends. Should you have any concerns please speak with officers who will be there throughout the weekend.”

Festival Organisers Derek Martin and Simon McGrath said: “We’re delighted to be back at The Royal Highland Centre for Easter Weekend and look forward to welcoming everyone to this year’s Terminal V Festival. We’re asking fans to read our Essentials Guide and pay attention to ticket information before coming to the event. Stay safe, have fun and look after each other.”

Company Bakery

Join Company Bakery on 2 May when they are putting on the good vibes to accompany some “amazing food” with soft drinks and beers. The £20 per person price tag covers unlimited pizza, salad and dips.

