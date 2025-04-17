Hibernian Women made the journey to New Douglas Park to face reigning champions Celtic last night.

But after an entertaining 90-minutes, the two sides could not be separated and the game ended goalless.

Hibs now face a massive clash with Rangers at Meadowbank on Sunday.

After the final whistle Siobhan Hunter who returned to the team following an injury told Hibs TV: “Before when we used to come here, we would sit in and get the draw. Today we came here to win.

Unfortunately we never but like I said earlier, a point is a massive thing in this league title run that everyone is on.”

“We’ll take the point, we’ll reflect and we’ll go again Sunday.”

“I think we played well, we performed, we defended, we attacked, so we did everything we wanted to do.

“It felt great [to be back starting]. I hate missing games, but it was just a little niggle I had that I had to manage.

“Three games in a week as well, I just had to be careful, but no, I love being back playing.”

Looking ahead to Sunday’s massive clash with Rangers, Hunter said the team will be ready for the match which closes out a ‘tough’ week.

“It probably doesn’t get much tougher the week that we’ve had, but we’ll go home, we’ll recover, make sure that we’re ready on Sunday, but we look forward to this game.

“We don’t fear them, but we respect them and hopefully we’ll get the three points that we need.”

Hunter was full of praise for Celtic’s goalkeeper, Kelsey Daugherty, whose strong shot-stopping performance kept the tie all square.

“She [Daugherty], had some top saves that on another day might go in, but it wasn’t to be.”

