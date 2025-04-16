The UK Supreme Court announced its unanimous decision on Wednesday in the Women for Scotland case brought against Scottish Ministers.

Lord Hodge told the court that the unanimous opinion which he and his four colleagues were agreed upon was that the definition of a woman in terms of the Equality Act 2010 is applied to a “biological woman and biological sex”. The ruling means that the definition does not include transgender women with gender recognition certificates and is a defeat for The Scottish Government.

But the Deputy President of the Supreme Court also said that transgender people have clear protection in terms of the 2010 act against harassment and this decision should not be regarded as a victory for one side or other. .

It may have consequences on same sex spaces and on the composition of public boards where a number of spaces are set aside for women.

In Edinburgh supporters of the group bringing the appeal to the Supreme Court gtherered to watch the decision being delivered live on the big screen at the French Institute. The group was jubilant as the opinion of the court became clear and sang to the tune of Auld Lang Syne

