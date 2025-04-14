Hibs head coach David Gray was delighted with both the result and performance in yesterday’s 4-0 victory over Dundee at Easter Road.

Rocky Bushiri opened the scoring before Kieron Bowie bagged a brace from the bench with Dwight Gayle also on target at Easter Road.

The result extends Hibs unbeaten league run to 17 games – equaling the post-war top-flight record streak that was set back in 1948!

Speaking to Hibs TV after the match, Gray admitted how proud he was of his team.

“It was a fantastic day’s work; everything we asked of the players today was definitely delivered. The atmosphere in the Stadium was great, there was a real feel-good factor around the place today.

“To go 17 games unbeaten is an incredible run of results and performances and full credit has to go to the players for their efforts.

“The run is a credit to everyone involved. The players deserve all the praise and credit, as do my staff – we’ve all stuck together and gone through tough times and adversity at the start of the season.

“That has been the making of us this season – we’ve learned a lot about ourselves but what I would say is that there is a lot more to come from this group, we know that.

“There is a lot of hard work still to be done, we need to stay humble and get back on that training pitch because we have got five cup finals to go.”

Gray was particularly pleased with the impact his substitutes made, with Kieron Bowie and Dwight Gayle both making key contributions from the bench.

“We started on the front foot, got the crowd behind us and we took the game to Dundee. That second goal was always going to be key in the game; if we got that earlier it could’ve been more comfortable.

“From a coaches point of view, that was everything we wanted – we started the game really well, we went a bit flat at the start – but the subs came on a made a massive impact.

“Sometimes you need to give credit to the opposition – they changed it slightly and got back into the game. But I say it every week, ‘The team that starts is never the team that finishes the game’. All you can ask for is for your subs to make a positive impact and they certainly did that today.”

Hibs now have a two-week break before the conclusion of the William Hill Premiership with the top-six split fixtures to be announced in the coming days.

“We’ve given ourselves an unbelievable opportunity, but that is all it is – an opportunity. We’ve cemented ourselves in the top six, we have the opportunity to finish in a European spot but there is still everything to play for.

“Days like today are great because we kept a clean sheet and scored a few goals too and that could be vital come the end of the season. All in all, a fantastic day’s work and we can look forward to the games ahead.”

Like this: Like Loading...