David Gray was delighted as Hibs progressed into the next round of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup by beating Ayr United 1-0 at Somerset Park.

The hosts, under the stewardship of former Hibs stars Scott Brown and Steven Whittaker put up a strong fight but in the end fell to a late rocky Bushiri goal.

And it took some heroics from keeper Jordan Smith in added time to keep the visitors in front.

When speaking after the game, Gray praised his players for their endeavour and attitude throughout the game.

“It was a proper cup-tie, a classic cup-tie, it had a bit of everything in it; mistakes and chances missed.

“The one thing I would say is the atmosphere was magnificent, it had the real feel of a cup tie, both sets of fans really supporting their club. Massive credit to the Hibs supporters that came through, singing from start to finish, and they got us over the line in the end.

“It’s very much job done. There’s a lot to improve on, but we know that.

“When the draw was made there’s a reason the cameras were here today. Everyone outside our club and our dressing room was thinking there was potential for an upset because of how well Ayr were doing. Massive credit to the players for getting the job done.”

Bushiri scored the late goal, heading home a flick on from substitute Kieron Bowie in the 87th minute; that’s the centre-back’s third goal of the season and all three have come in the dying moment of matches.

“It’s a good habit for Rocky to get into! I’ve praised Rocky a lot recently and he deserves all the credit he’s getting, purely because of the performances he’s put in, but also for how he’s behaved and been as a professional when he didn’t play at the start of the season.

“He delivered again tonight, and it was a real solid professional defensive performance from him as well. He’s been a key factor in our turn of results and performances. Full credit to him.”

