A new whisky has been created to celebrate Edinburgh Castle’s famous One O’Clock Gun.



The limited edition “One O’Clock Gun Whisky” was distilled at the Glenallachie distillery in Speyside and matured for 17 years before being bottled by Edinburgh Whisky Co.



Only 288 bottles of the 56.5% abv spirit have been produced for sale from Historic Environment Scotland’s (HES) online shop and from Edinburgh Castle, priced at £185 each.



The drink spirit is described as having “a delicate nose of golden syrup, dried fruits, and baked pastries, developing into a palate of lemon curd, ginger, and more honey, providing a long lingering finish with spicy oak”.



The One O’Clock Gun began firing on the ramparts of Edinburgh Castle in 1861. Fired at precisely 1pm each day, it helped ships in the Firth of Forth adjust their clocks for navigation, adding an audible signal in case fog obscured their view of the city’s timeball on Calton Hill.



Natasha Troitino, Head of Retail at HES, said: “What better way to celebrate this unique part of our history than with a suitably unique whisky.”

Product photographs of a whisky bottle branded One O’clock gun to be sold at Edinburgh Castle.

