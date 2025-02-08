Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri says that it was a great feeling to celebrate in front of the travelling supporters after he scored the winning goal in the club’s Scottish Cup Fifth Round win over Ayr United last night.

Rocky’s 87th-minute header secured safe passage into the Scottish Cup Quarter-Finals, after a really competitive cup tie with the Scottish Championship league leaders.

This was his third goal for the club and all came in the dying minutes.

Speaking to Hibs TV after the match, Rocky explained how pleased he was to get the job done.

“We are feeling very good. It was a good win for us, we knew it was going to be a difficult game against a good team.

“But we got the job done, with a 1-0 win and a clean sheet. I’m very happy for the boys.”

Rocky’s header was his third goal of the campaign – netting the winner in front of the 3,000-strong travelling support at Somerset Park.

“It was a very special moment, when Kieron flicked the ball on I had one thing in my mind and that was to throw myself at the ball.

“It was a good feeling celebrating in front of the fans, they were signing my name at the end which always does something to you.

“I’ve been working on it (my headers) the past few seasons so it is good to get the rewards from all the hard work on the training pitch. I’ve just kept believing and kept going.

“The good results keep coming and that brings a good mood. Long may that continue, there are no limits for this team – we will just keep working hard.”

