Scotland Women’s National Team return to Hampden Park to take on the Netherlands tonight in the first home match of 2025.

This year’s UEFA Women’s Nations League campaign kicked off on Friday night with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Austria. Debuts were handed to Emma Lawton, Eilidh Adams and Freya Gregory, with Amy Muir also making her first competitive start for the senior national team.

The next challenge in ‘League A’ is a face off against the Netherlands at the national stadium. The two sides last met in the inaugural Nations League competition in 2023, with the Dutch emerging victorious in a double-header which resulted in 4-nil and 1-nil defeats respectively for Scotland.

On Friday, Netherlands and Germany played out a 2-2 draw in the other Group A1 match.

Ten changes were made to the squad that travelled to Helsinki in December. Nicola Docherty, Jenna Fife, Emma Mukandi, Kelly Clark, Shannon McGregor, Brogan Hay, Amy Rodgers and Jamie-Lee Napier make way for Erin Clachers, Leah Eddie, Amy Muir, Emma Lawton, Kirsty Maclean, Eilidh Shore, Freya Gregory, Mia McAulay, Lauren Davidson and Eilidh Adams.

Erin Cuthbert has withdrawn due to injury.

Scotland Interim Head Coach, Michael McArdle: “The game is at Hampden, so I’m looking forward to being home and I know that as a group, we will give everything.

“Obviously, we’ve kept our eye on Netherlands over the last few weeks as well, so we will reset after the Austria game and then prepare for the challenge as best we can.

“We know it’ll be tough, and we’ll have to play with bravery.”

On Austria defeat: “We are disappointed with the result, performance-wise, there’s areas we can improve as well.

“We know that ourselves, particularly in transitional moments in the centre of the pitch, but, it’s fine margins, we created plenty of chances. We’re just missing that cutting-edge, that bit of belief in front of goal.”

