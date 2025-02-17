A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged with reset (receiving stolen property) following an incident in the Deanswood Park area of Deans, Livingston.
Police received a report of a housebreaking and a stolen car which happened around 8pm on Saturday, 1 February, 2025.
The vehicle has since been recovered.
A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and he expected to appear at court at a later date.
