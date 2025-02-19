Would you like to join the board of an Edinburgh charity?

LifeCare are looking for new trustees to help them in their work supporting local people.

LifeCare is a forward-thinking growing charity established in 1941, that supports people 50+ across Edinburgh through a wide range of community-based support services, alongside running a community Café and Hub which is open to the public. We employ over 80 staff and are supported by a diverse range of volunteers.

“I’ve noticed a difference since LifeCare’s visits started. When I call Dad, he is more upbeat and chattier than he has been in ages.”

The Board of Trustees is made up of up to 12 people who give up their time to benefit the organisation and those we support by sharing their own skills, knowledge and experiences to provide our governance and leadership.

A spokesperson explained: “As a board we routinely audit our skills, and we are currently seeking two new Board Members who could bring expertise in any of the following areas to our organisation:

• Communications and/or Marketing

• Venue/centre management or hospitality

• Lived experience as an unpaid carer to an older person

• Running a Social Enterprise

“The role is non-remunerated however expenses will be reimbursed, and training/ongoing support will be provided. The board usually meets early evening either in person or online.”

All the details can be found here https://tinyurl.com/cnekx5zr

If you would like an informal chat about the role before considering applying, contact sarahvanputten@lifecare-edinburgh.org.uk

