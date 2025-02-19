Harrison Road Bridge has been closed as a result of safety concerns.

A closure of Harrison Road will be in place from Tuesday evening (18 February). This is due to serious structural concerns identified during a recent assessment of the bridges and is anticipated to be in place for around six months.

A spokesperson said: “This decision has been made as a matter of urgency to ensure public safety.

“Closure points are at the bridge over the cycle path (at the north end) and over the canal at the south end. For now, pedestrian and cycle access is maintained and the paths below remain open.

“Local vehicle access is available via Harrison Gardens and West Bryson Road.”

