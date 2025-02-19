A care home in Edinburgh is welcoming carers from the community to its new monthly support group, designed to help local people caring for an older loved one.

Taking place on the last Thursday of every month, from 2pm-4pm, locals are invited to attend the free Carers Time-Out Café at Care UK’s Murrayside, on South Beechwood. Carers will be able to speak openly about their experiences in a welcoming, friendly environment.

The sessions aim to provide local carers with a well-earned break, enabling them to unwind with a warm drink and home-baked treats in a welcoming environment. Attendees will be able to seek support and guidance on any concerns or questions they may have, while their loved one takes part in reminiscence and namaste activities with the team.

The Carers Time-Out Café will also provide opportunities for those attending to discuss well-being assessments and they will offer the chance to meet other carers and share experiences. The first session, on Thursday 27th February, will focus on educating attendees on Namaste Care activities and their benefits.

Team members have undergone rigorous training in order to host Namaste Care sessions for residents. The scheme aims to engage residents living with more advanced dementia via their senses and emotions, through hand massage techniques, listening to soft, relaxing music or simply chatting to encourage reminiscence.

Suzanne Welsh, Home Manager at Murrayside, said: “At Murrayside, we strive to create a sense of belonging within the home and our wider community, aiming to have a positive impact on local people by building support systems for our neighbours. We want to create a cheerful environment at the Carers Time-Out Café where everyone will feel comfortable, be able to relax and enjoy themselves.

“We believe that no carer should feel that they are alone, and we’re looking forward to welcoming some new faces for a chat over a cup of tea and slice of cake to offer some much-needed support.”

Murrayside care home, which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, has been specially designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence. The care home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and has its own cinema, hair & beauty salon, café and Namaste rooms.

To find out more about Murrayside, please contact Customer Relations Manager Cliona Robertson on 0131 516 2487, or email cliona.robertson@careuk.com

For more general information, please visit careuk.com/murrayside

