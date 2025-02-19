The date and time for Hibs Scottish Cup Quarter Final with Celtic has been confirmed.
Hibs will travel to Celtic Park on Sunday 9 March; kick-off at 3pm. The match has also been selected for live broadcast on Premier Sports.
David Gray’s side booked their place in quarter-finals of the competition after victories over Clydebank (3-0) and Ayr United (1-0) in the opening rounds.
This will be Hibs fifth meeting with Celtic this season – who beat Kilmarnock (2-1) and Raith Rovers (5-0) to reach this stage.
Full ticket information for the fixture will be released in due course.
The full fixture information is as follows:
Celtic v Hibernian
Sunday 9 March, kick-off at 3pm
Celtic Park
Live on Premier Sports
