Hibs will travel to Celtic Park on Sunday 9 March; kick-off at 3pm. The match has also been selected for live broadcast on Premier Sports.

David Gray’s side booked their place in quarter-finals of the competition after victories over Clydebank (3-0) and Ayr United (1-0) in the opening rounds.

This will be Hibs fifth meeting with Celtic this season – who beat Kilmarnock (2-1) and Raith Rovers (5-0) to reach this stage.

Full ticket information for the fixture will be released in due course.

The full fixture information is as follows:

Celtic v Hibernian

Sunday 9 March, kick-off at 3pm

Celtic Park

Live on Premier Sports

