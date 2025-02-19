Michaela McAlonie has signed a new contract with Hibernian Women keeping her at the Club until 2027.

Since arriving in Leith from Spartans four years ago, the 23-year-old midfielder has made 110 appearances and scored 25 goals for the Club.

The fans’ favourite made her 100th appearance for Hibernian during the Sky Sports Cup Quarter-Final triumph over Partick Thistle in November.

She has gone on to reach 24 appearances so far this season as a key player in Grant Scott’s system.

After signing the new deal, she told HibsTV: “I’m delighted to sign a new deal with the Club. It’s such a great thing for me and my family to experience. I’ve been here for a while but there is no club I would rather be at.”

Grant Scott shared his thoughts on Micky’s new deal: “Michaela has been a key player for us, and we’re delighted she’s committed her future to Hibernian.

“Her energy, technical ability, and determination make her a vital part of our squad. We’re excited to see her continue to develop and play an important role in our success over the next two years.”

