Hibs assistant manager Eddie May is said to be in a stable condition in hospital following a crash on his way to training yesterday morning.
The two-vehicle collision took place on the A68 near Pathhead, Midlothian, just after 7.30am.
The 57-year-old who lives in the Scottish Borders is reported to have undergone various scans following the crash.3
The driver of the other vehicle was charged with a road traffic offence.
The road was closed for several hours to facilitate an investigation.
A Hibs spokesperson said: “Hibernian FC can confirm that Eddie May is in a stable condition following a road traffic accident earlier today.
“At this time, we kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of Eddie and his family. Everyone at the Club wishes him a speedy recovery.”
Last night a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At 7.15am on Wednesday, 19 February,2025 we received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A68 near Pathhead.
“A 57-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were taken to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
“The 29-year-old was also arrested and charged with a road traffic offence.”
Numerous message of support have been posted on social media.
