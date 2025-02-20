Supporters will see Football v Homophobia (FvH) Scotland and Hibees Pride branding at Easter Road on Saturday as the Men’s Team take on Celtic; kick-off at 12:30pm.

Ahead of the game, a member of the Hibees Pride supporters’ group will be joining John ‘Yogi’ Hughes on the pre-match show, whilst logos will appear on the Club’s LED Boards and big screens.

The Club is supporting Football v Homophobia to challenge discrimination in football based on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression.

February is FvH Scotland’s Month of Action, and the club are proud to play a part in their efforts and will also be showing support on social media across the gameweek.

Hibernian Women will also be supporting Football v Homophobia at their next home game; Sunday 2 March, 4.10pm kick-off against Celtic at Meadowbank.

Find out more on the fantastic work done by FvH Scotland by visiting their website .

As aforementioned, this fixture is also being supported by Hibees Pride – the Club’s LGBTIQ+ supporters’ group. Hibees Pride formed in 2022 and have been an integral part in keeping Easter Road an inclusive place for all fans.

Ahead of this weekend’s FvH fixture, Julie Cuthbertson – Hibees Pride Co-ordinator – said: “We have worked alongside the Club and FvH in preparation for the Month of Action and are delighted that, together, we continue towards making Scottish football a welcoming experience for all.

“Everyone associated with the game should be able to do so without fear or experience of abuse or discrimination.

“It is fantastic that we have seen some really positive progress but so important to continue to raise awareness of the challenges that LGBTQ+ people still face in the game.”

Kieran Power – Hibernian Supporter Liaison Officer – told hibernianfc.co.uk: “We believe in football without barriers. We will continue to create a safe environment at Easter Road.

“Through our actions, we want people to know that this is a club for them. Hibernian represents everyone.”

Hibernian Football Club is committed to ensuring football is for everyone. The Club is welcoming of supporters from all backgrounds – no matter their race, religion, gender or sexual orientation.

Tickets for both fixtures are available to purchase online now.

Like this: Like Loading...