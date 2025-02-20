Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell today, Thursday, 20 February, said the service is reviewing its recruitment plans as part of savings to cover potential additional National Insurance costs in 2025-26.

Speaking at a Scottish Police Authority Bard meeting in Glasgow, Chief Constable Farrell said that, following a planned officer intake in March, recruitment would require to be reduced during the coming financial year if additional costs, totalling £25.3m, were not fully funded.

Chief Constable Farrell said: “We remain in close and constructive discussions with the Scottish Government, including this week, and the current indication is we will be supported with 50 per cent of the costs.

“I previously welcomed their budget proposals, which enabled us to progress the vision and business plan, which was endorsed by the Authority, while also maintaining our workforce.

“At the same time, I was explicit that additional employer National Insurance costs facing Police Scotland in 2025-26, following an announcement by the Chancellor of the Exchequer in October, should be met in full.

“Through hard reform already achieved, including large workforce reductions, policing in Scotland has removed over £200m from the annual cost base compared to legacy arrangements, while protecting and improving service.

“Our efficiency means over 86 per cent of our revenue costs is spent on workforce pay.

“Policing in Scotland’s record of fiscal discipline and rigour has been an important component of stability and credibility in recent years and delivering a balanced budget is a priority for me.

“The 2025-26 budget for policing is very challenging, and already includes a requirement to achieve £9m of efficiencies.”

Like this: Like Loading...