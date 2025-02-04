Harry McKirdy and Luke Amos have has left Hibs by mutual consent.

McKirdy agreed a dea to depart, and everyone at the club wishes him all the best for the future.

The 27-year-old joined Hibs on deadline day in September 2022 and made 33 appearances in total.

His time on the pitch was hampered due to a health issue, with the forward also spending time on loan at Swindon Town.

On the departure of McKirdy, Hibs head coach David Gray said: “I wish Harry nothing but the best moving forward.

“His time at Hibs has been difficult, but he worked hard to get back to full fitness over the summer after missing the majority of last season.

“Due to the number of options we have in the forward areas, his game-time this season has been incredibly limited, which is why this termination works best for all parties involved.”

The 27-year-old Amos also agreed a deal with the Club and departs with the very best wishes of everyone at Hibs.

The central midfielder signed for Hibs in January 2024 and went on to make 15 appearances in all competitions.

On his departure Gray said: “Luke hasn’t played as much as he’d like this season, and expressed an interest to explore other opportunities. We have allowed him to move on and make the next steps in his playing career.

“I would like to thank Luke for his efforts and wish him all the best moving forward.”

