Singer songwriter Nina Nesbitt has told how she loves spending days penning “happy” K-Pop tunes for stars in South Korea.



Nina, 30, from Balerno, will release a deluxe version of her own solo album, Mountain Music, this month and is also about to start an arena tour with Snow Patrol.



But she admitted she’s also writing songs for other artists, including the South Korean K-Pop scene.



Nesbitt, who has already had a hit with K-Pop girl band IVE, said: “Writing for other artists is really fun.



“I’ve been writing quite a bit of K-Pop — the Korean pop music. I had a song with IVE the other year and I’ve been writing more for K-Pop so that’s been really fun.



“I always wanted to go to South Korea, to see it. It’s just such a cool place. I just became quite intrigued with all the bands that they had, the choreography, the outfits, the songs, just the whole thing.



“It reminds me of the early 2000s pop that I used to listen to so it has a nostalgic feel to it.



“And it’s also just a really fun day to write happy pop music, so I’ve just become a bit of a fan.”



Nesbitt, who was born in Livingston, West Lothian, and moved to Balerno aged 12, now lives near London.



She added: “I mainly write in London, or at home, but I have been once (to South Korea) and I’m hoping to go back at some point.”

Nina Nesbitt at Hard Rock Rock Event Edinburgh- PHOTO Alan Simpson







