Scotland Women Head Coach, Bryan Easson, has announced an extended training squad of 34 players ahead of the 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Leicester Tigers’ Evie Wills, who has three caps, has earned her first call up since recovering from an ACL injury which had ruled her out of action for the 2023/24 season.

In addition to Wills, nine uncapped players have been selected including Edinburgh Rugby’s Aila Ronald, Hannah Walker, Adelle Ferrie, Molly Poolman, and Rhea Clarke – sister of current squad member Elliann Clarke.

Rachel Philipps rejoins the squad after being part of the side which travelled and competed in WXV 2 in South Africa in October last year.

The remaining uncapped players are Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) players Hollie Cunningham and Meg Varley (Bristol Bears) and Becky Boyd (Loughborough Lightning).

Of the 18 forwards named, captain Rachel Malcolm is joined by Rachel McLachlan, Alex Stewart, Jade Konkel and Evie Gallagher as back row selections.

In the front row, utility player Molly Wright joins props Leah Bartlett, Christine Belisle, Elliann Clarke, Anne Young and Poolman, as well as hookers Lana Skeldon, Elis Martin and Ronald.

Cunningham, Boyd and Ferrie are three of the four second-row forwards, alongside experienced international, Sarah Bonar.

The 16 backs comprise a back-three group of Rhona Lloyd, Francesca McGhie, Liz Musgrove, Chloe Rollie, Lucia Scott and Walker, with Lisa Thomson, Philipps, Beth Blacklock and Emma Orr named as centres.

Three scrum-halves have been selected with Clarke named alongside Caity Mattinson and Leia Brebner-Holden. The group is completed by stand-off Helen Nelson and Wills, who can play across stand-off and centre positions.

Coreen Grant, Emma Wassell and Meryl Smith are currently unavailable through injury.

Alongside the selected 34 players, Scotland Women U20 and Celtic Challenge talents Holland Bogan, Emily Coubrough, Poppy Mellanby (all of Glasgow Warriors), Talei Tawake, Natasha Logan and Hannah Ramsay (all of Edinburgh Rugby) will be invited into camp as day trainers to support their development.

Scotland will open their 2025 Guinness Six Nations campaign hosting Wales on Saturday 22 March before travelling to La Rochelle to take on France on Saturday 29 March. They will then welcome Italy to Hive Stadium on Sunday 13 April before travelling to Leicester to face England on Saturday 19 April. Scotland’s final match will take place at home against Ireland on Saturday 26 April.

Scotland Women extended training squad – 2025 Guinness Women’s Six Nations (caps in brackets

Forward

Leah Bartlett – Leicester Tigers (38)

Christine Belisle – Loughborough Lightning (40)

Becky Boyd – Loughborough Lightning (uncapped)

Sarah Bonar – Harlequins (42)

Elliann Clarke – Bristol Bears (15)

Hollie Cunningham – Bristol Bears (uncapped)

Evie Gallagher – Bristol Bears (31)

Adelle Ferrie – Edinburgh Rugby/Corstorphine Cougars (uncapped)

Jade Konkel – Harlequins (66)

Rachel Malcolm – captain – Loughborough Lightning (52)

Elis Martin – Loughborough Lightning (15)

Rachel McLachlan – Montpellier (46)

Aila Ronald – Edinburgh Rugby/University of Edinburgh (uncapped)

Molly Poolman – Edinburgh Rugby/University of Edinburgh (uncapped)

Lana Skeldon – Bristol Bears (74)

Alex Stewart – Edinburgh Rugby/Corstorphine Cougars (8)

Anne Young – Loughborough Lightning (15)

Molly Wright – Sale Sharks (23)

Backs

Leia Brebner-Holden – Loughborough Lightning (5)

Beth Blacklock – Saracens (3)

Rhea Clarke – Edinburgh Rugby/University of Edinburgh (uncapped)

Rhona Lloyd – Les Lionnes du Stade Bordelais (52)

Caity Mattinson – Trailfinders Women (27)

Francesca McGhie – Leicester Tigers (17)

Liz Musgrove – Trailfinders Women (18)

Helen Nelson – vice-captain – Loughborough Lightning (65)

Rachel Philipps – Sale Sharks – (uncapped)

Chloe Rollie – Trailfinders Women (70)

Lucia Scott – Edinburgh Rugby/Gloucester-Hartpury (3)

Emma Orr – Bristol Bears (24)

Lisa Thomson – Trailfinders Women (64)

Hannah Walker – Edinburgh Rugby/University of Edinburgh (uncapped)

Evie Wills – Leicester Tigers (3)

Meg Varley – Bristol Bears (uncapped)

