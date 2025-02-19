World-renowned woodworking school, the Chippendale International School of Furniture , is once again offering aspiring furniture makers in Scotland the opportunity to attend its popular 10-week course free of charge.

The third ever to be offered, the Ronnie Guild Bursary covers the full course fees for young people in Scotland who are passionate about woodworking but face financial barriers to entry.

Fine furniture making is often an expensive career or hobby, with costs increasing as skill sets expand to include the use of machinery, specialised tools, and premium materials.

The Chippendale International School of Furniture, founded in 1985, has taught woodworking to countless students from all walks of life, including retirees, career changers, and school leavers. In recent years, the school has also worked to make woodworking more accessible through its bursary program.

The 10-week course, running from 12 May to 18 July 2025, offers hands-on experience in woodworking and fine furniture making. With personal guidance from expert tutors in a fully equipped studio and world-class resources, students gain the confidence to either pursue a career in woodworking or continue on their path toward becoming expert craftspeople.

Gregor Hogg, the bursary recipient from last year, shared how the experience changed his life:

“The bursary gave me the opportunity to train in an amazing environment with some of the world’s best woodworking tutors. My time at Chippendale was truly life changing. It gave me the skills, confidence, and industry knowledge to pursue a future career in woodworking, something I’d always dreamed of.”

For young woodworkers who may not have had the means to pursue formal training, the Ronnie Guild Bursary offers a unique opportunity to study at one of the world’s leading woodworking schools.

How to Apply

Open to Scotland-based applicants under 30

Full tuition fees covered – transport, accommodation, and living expenses are not included and must be self-funded

Application deadline: 31 March 2025

Apply now via the application page.

