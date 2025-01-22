A new café will open on Victoria Street this weekend with the latest branch of Blank Street which is a first of two in Edinburgh.

The second outlet will open on Princes Street on 6 February.

This is the brand which brought matcha to the masses with variations such as White Chocolate Matcha and Blueberry Matcha popular with customers. There are new drinks available for the opening like Daydream Matcha and Daydream Latte which are already popular in New York. Daydream is made with vanilla bean, honey and cinnamon, served with the classic latte or ceremonial matcha.

Ignacio Llado, Co-Founder at Blank Street said:“We are so excited to open the doors of our first store in Scotland, right in the heart of Edinburgh. At Blank Street we believe that life is about finding joy in life’s everyday moments, and we hope to be able to do that with every green cup of coffee or signature matcha in what is, perhaps, the most beautiful Blank Street location to date!”

Blank Street Victoria Street will be open from 6.30am on Saturday 25 January.

