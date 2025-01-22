After winning a Sydney Theatre Award for ‘Best Performance in a Leading Role in a Musical’ for her performance in the Australian version of Cameron Mackintosh and Disney’s production of Mary Poppins, Stefanie Jones is now established as one of Australia’s leading ladies.
Currently starring in the UK tour of the production, Jones shares the secrets of her daily transformation into musical theatre’s magical nanny, ahead of the shows three week run at Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre.
Continue reading here
Leither. Writer | Broadcaster | Actor | Award-winning playwright/director| Content Creator. Entertainment commentator. Theatre consultant. Former Edinburgh Evening News Arts and Entertainment Editor. 40 years in media.