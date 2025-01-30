Creative Scotland (CS) has announced today that a record number of cultural organisations will receive “stable, year on year funding” in the culture and creative sectors, with an overall increase in funding for 2026/27.

More than half of the organisations which CS supports are to be offered multi-year funding for the first time.

The body is able to offer more funding as s result of significantly more budget made available from The Scottish Government. Creative Scotland say they now have the “largest budget ever available” for Grant-in-Aid funding with more than £200 million in support for 251 organisations in the next three years.

A £3.2 million Development Fund will support 13 other organisations which will then be able to join the Multi-Year funding portfolio next year.

All the organisations which currently are funded will receive a “significant uplift”.

An additional 141 organisations will receive a multi year funding commitment for the first time.

The funding body says it has increased the number of community focused organisations supported.

Robert Wilson, Chair of Creative Scotland said: “This is an extremely positive moment for culture in Scotland, bringing with it a renewed sense of stability and certainty to Scotland’s culture sector.

“Thanks to the vote of confidence in the culture sector, demonstrated by the recently announced budget from the Scottish Government, Creative Scotland can offer stable, year-on-year funding to more organisations than ever before.

“I’m particularly pleased that this funding will increase further from next year, enabling even more fantastic artistic and creative work to be developed here in Scotland.

“Stable, long-term funding for as many organisations as possible is the underlying principle of the Multi-Year Funding programme, and we are delighted to be able to bring it to fruition.

“This funding means that we are able to bring so many new, community focused organisations into the portfolio, while also providing significant increases to those more established organisations which have been on standstill, regular funding for so many years.

“I’m also very pleased to be able to offer 13 further organisations significant amounts of development funding, to enable them to come into the portfolio in its second year.

“This signals a significant moment of positive change for Scotland’s cultural community, and I hope that, after the deeply challenging time of the pandemic, and the difficulties that have faced the sector in the subsequent years, that now is the time that we can look forward with confidence and the Scottish culture sector can get on with what it does best, producing outstanding art and creativity for everyone to enjoy.”

Angus Robertson, Cabinet Secretary for Culture said: “This is a foundational moment for culture and the arts in Scotland. More organisations than ever, in more parts of the country will benefit from the stability of Multi-Year Funding with the number of funded organisations more than doubling, from 119 to 251.

“Funded as part of a record £34 million increase for culture in the draft 2025-26 Scottish Budget, this significant increase in both the number of funded organisations, and the level of grant funding they will receive, has the potential to be truly transformational. It secures the future of key cultural organisations of all sizes across Scotland, which are major assets to our communities and our economy, supporting thousands of jobs and creating new opportunities for freelancers, artists and other creative practitioners.

“It means 251 culture organisations across Scotland, from Argyll and Bute to Shetland, Na h-Eileanan Siar, and the Borders, will receive Multi-Year Funding from April this year and a further 13 have the possibility of doing so from 2026-27. I am also reassured that the remaining unsuccessful applicants will all be offered bespoke support from Creative Scotland to adapt their business models.”

This is the list of Edinburgh organisations which have been given Multi-Year funding:

All or Nothing Aerial Dance Theatre*Multi-disciplinary162,500212,500212,500587,500City of Edinburghwww.aerialdance.co.uk
Applied Arts Scotland*Craft82,33498,80098,800279,934City of Edinburghwww.appliedartsscotland.org.uk
Arika (Arika Heavy Industries CIC)Multi-disciplinary260,000325,975325,975911,950City of Edinburghwww.arika.org.uk
Art in Healthcare*Visual Arts61,53480,46780,467222,467City of Edinburghwww.artinhealthcare.org.uk
Art Walk Projects CIC*Multi-disciplinary80,48983,30083,300247,089City of Edinburghwww.artwalkporty.co.uk
Art27 CIC*Theatre186,007202,916202,916591,840City of Edinburghwww.art27scotland.org
Artlink Edinburgh and The Lothians*Multi-disciplinary213,000213,000213,000639,000City of Edinburghwww.artlinkedinburgh.co.uk
Be United*Multi-disciplinary186,610186,610186,610559,829City of Edinburghwww.be-united.org.uk
The Benedetti Foundation*Music62,40081,60081,600225,600City of Edinburghwww.benedettifoundation.org
Capital Theatres*Theatre445,250582,250582,2501,609,750City of Edinburghwww.capitaltheatres.com
Civic Digits CIC*Theatre130,000170,000170,000470,000City of Edinburghwww.civicdigits.com
Collective (The Artists Collective Gallery Ltd)Visual Arts368,333447,575447,5751,263,483City of Edinburghwww.collective-edinburgh.art
Craft ScotlandCraft433,333433,333433,3331,299,999City of Edinburghwww.craftscotland.org
Craigmillar Now*Visual Arts50,00050,00050,000150,000City of Edinburghwww.craigmillarnow.com
Creative Edinburgh LtdMulti-disciplinary105,000105,000105,000315,000City of Edinburghwww.creative-edinburgh.com
Curious SeedDance172,013215,390215,390602,793City of Edinburghwww.curious-seed.com
Cutting Edge Theatre LTD.*Theatre135,531174,254174,254484,039City of Edinburghwww.cuttingedgetheatre.co.uk
Dance BaseDance536,900591,682591,6821,720,263City of Edinburghwww.dancebase.co.uk
Deaf Action*Multi-disciplinary136,474232,006232,006600,486City of Edinburghwww.deafaction.org
Dirliebane Theatre Company*Theatre61,99981,07681,076224,150City of Edinburghwww.dirliebane.org.uk
Door In The Wall Arts Access C.I.C.*Visual Arts77,097100,819100,819278,736City of Edinburghwww.doorinthewall.co.uk
The Dovecot Foundation*Multi-disciplinary175,500229,500229,500634,500City of Edinburghwww.dovecotstudios.com
Drake Music ScotlandMusic224,848224,848224,848674,543City of Edinburghwww.drakemusicscotland.org
Dunedin ConsortMusic130,000170,000170,000470,000City of Edinburghwww.dunedin-consort.org.uk
Edinburgh Art FestivalVisual Arts130,000170,000170,000470,000City of Edinburghwww.edinburghartfestival.com
Edinburgh International Book FestivalLiterature520,000680,000680,0001,880,000City of Edinburghwww.edbookfest.co.uk
Edinburgh International FestivalMulti-disciplinary3,250,0004,250,0004,250,00011,750,000City of Edinburghwww.eif.co.uk
Edinburgh International Film Festival (Edinburgh Development Company Ltd)*Screen650,000650,000650,0001,950,000City of Edinburghwww.edfilmfest.org
Edinburgh International Jazz and Blues Festival Ltd*Music260,000340,000340,000940,000City of Edinburghejbf.co.uk
Edinburgh PrintmakersVisual Arts260,000358,060358,060976,120City of Edinburghwww.edinburghprintmakers.co.uk
Edinburgh Sculpture WorkshopVisual Arts374,551515,814515,8141,406,179City of Edinburghwww.edinburghsculpture.org
The Embassy Gallery*Visual Arts83,07983,07983,079249,237City of Edinburghwww.embassygallery.org
Federation of Scottish TheatreTheatre320,000320,000320,000960,000City of Edinburghwww.scottishtheatre.org
Filmhouse (Edinburgh) Ltd*Screen343,312450,000450,0001,243,312City of Edinburghwww.filmhousecinema.com
Fruitmarket GalleryVisual Arts866,6671,133,3331,133,3333,133,333City of Edinburghwww.fruitmarket.co.uk
Grid Iron Theatre Company LtdTheatre291,720291,720291,720875,160City of Edinburghwww.gridiron.org.uk
I Am Loud CIC*Literature116,154151,894151,894419,943City of Edinburghwww.iamloud.co
Iberodocs CIC*Screen52,00068,00068,000188,000City of Edinburghwww.iberodocs.org
ImaginateTheatre474,500526,887526,8871,528,274City of Edinburghwww.imaginate.org.uk
Independent Arts Projects Ltd*Multi-disciplinary201,723259,250259,250720,223City of Edinburghwww.independentartsprojects.com
Jazz Scotland*Music140,765184,077184,077508,918City of Edinburghwww.jazzscotland.com
Live Music Now Scotland*Music136,667136,667136,667410,001City of Edinburghwww.livemusicnow.scot
Love Music Productions Ltd*Music162,689212,747212,747588,182City of Edinburghwww.lovemusic.org.uk
LuminateMulti-disciplinary173,223212,500212,500598,223City of Edinburghwww.luminatescotland.org
Lung Ha Theatre Company Theatre190,864190,864190,864572,591City of Edinburghwww.lungha.com
LyraMulti-disciplinary189,600284,400284,400758,400City of Edinburghwww.lyra.co.uk
Magnetic North Theatre ProductionTheatre208,047225,250225,250658,547City of Edinburghwww.magneticnorth.org.uk
Manipulate Arts (Puppet Animation Scotland)Multi-disciplinary238,767259,250259,250757,267City of Edinburghwww.manipulatearts.co.uk
Media Education Scotland CIC*Screen72,22194,44394,443261,106City of Edinburghwww.mediaeducation.co.uk
Music in Hospitals and Care*Music112,154146,663146,663405,481City of Edinburghwww.mihc.org.uk
North Edinburgh Arts*Multi-disciplinary82,501113,615113,615309,731City of Edinburghwww.northedinburgharts.co.uk
Open Book*Literature83,25293,02193,021269,293City of Edinburghwww.openbookreading.com
Pianodrome Community Interest Company*Multi-disciplinary50,00063,75063,750177,500City of Edinburghwww.pianodrome.org
Publishing ScotlandLiterature467,003467,003467,0031,401,009City of Edinburghwww.publishingscotland.org
Push The Boat Out Ltd*Literature94,50094,50094,500283,500City of Edinburghwww.pushtheboatout.org
Red Note Ensemble LtdMusic279,500289,000289,000857,500City of Edinburghwww.rednoteensemble.com
Regional Screen ScotlandScreen410,000410,000410,0001,230,000City of Edinburghwww.regionalscreenscotland.org
Royal Lyceum Theatre CompanyTheatre1,573,0001,700,7851,700,7854,974,570City of Edinburghwww.lyceum.org.uk
Scottish Book TrustLiterature1,280,7521,280,7521,280,7523,842,256City of Edinburghwww.scottishbooktrust.com
Scottish BPOC Writers Network*Literature146,800171,267171,267489,334City of Edinburghwww.scottishbpocwritersnetwork.org
Scottish National Jazz OrchestraMusic251,550328,950328,950909,450City of Edinburghwww.snjo.co.uk
Screen Education Edinburgh*Screen160,467209,841209,841580,149City of Edinburghwww.screen-ed.org
Starcatchers Productions LtdMulti-disciplinary276,451306,000306,000888,451City of Edinburghwww.starcatchers.org.uk
Stills LtdVisual Arts191,100246,166246,166683,432City of Edinburghwww.stills.org
Summerhall Arts*Multi-disciplinary168,254220,024220,024608,302City of Edinburghwww.summerhall.co.uk
Talbot Rice Gallery, the University of Edinburgh*Visual Arts135,980143,022143,022422,024City of Edinburghwww.trg.ed.ac.uk
Theiya Arts*Dance101,400132,600132,600366,600City of Edinburghwww.theiya.org
Think Circus C.I.C.*Multi-disciplinary50,00050,00050,000150,000City of Edinburghwww.thinkcircus.co.uk
Tinderbox CollectiveMusic227,500297,500297,500822,500City of Edinburghwww.tinderboxcollective.org
Tortoise in a Nutshell*Theatre142,350186,150186,150514,650City of Edinburghwww.tortoiseinanutshell.com
Traditional Arts and Culture Scotland / Ealain is Cultar Traidiseanta AlbaMulti-disciplinary486,000635,538635,5381,757,076City of Edinburghwww.tracscotland.org
Travelling Gallery (City of Edinburgh Council)Visual Arts164,667170,000170,000504,667City of Edinburghwww.travellinggallery.com
Visual Arts Scotland*Multi-disciplinary50,00050,00050,000150,000City of Edinburghwww.visualartsscotland.org
WHALE, The Arts Agency*Multi-disciplinary83,32589,51589,515262,355City of Edinburghwww.whalearts.co.uk
Wide Events CIC*Music173,997205,633205,633585,262City of Edinburghwww.widedays.com
Youth Theatre Arts ScotlandTheatre191,533225,250225,250642,033City of Edinburghwww.ytas.org.uk

These are the organisations in Edinburgh offered development funding

Bothy Project*Multi-disciplinary65,00085,00085,000235,000City of Edinburghwww.bothyproject.com
Creative Lives Charity LtdInter-disciplinary150,000150,000150,000450,000City of Edinburghwww.creative-lives.org
Culture and Business ScotlandOther285,480285,480285,480856,440City of Edinburghwww.cultureandbusiness.scot
Hebrides Ensemble*Music125,110148,750148,750422,610City of Edinburghwww.hebridesensemble.com
Hidden Door Charitable Company Ltd*Multi-disciplinary116,626123,250123,250363,126City of Edinburghhiddendoorarts.org
The Scottish Poetry LibraryLiterature391,083391,083391,0831,173,249City of Edinburghwww.scottishpoetrylibrary.org.uk
Traverse Theatre (Scotland) LtdTheatre1,141,4001,275,0001,275,0003,691,400City of Edinburghwww.traverse.co.uk
image_pdfimage_print
Website |  + posts

Founding Editor of The Edinburgh Reporter.
Edinburgh-born multimedia journalist and iPhoneographer.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.