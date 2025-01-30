Creative Scotland (CS) has announced today that a record number of cultural organisations will receive “stable, year on year funding” in the culture and creative sectors, with an overall increase in funding for 2026/27.

More than half of the organisations which CS supports are to be offered multi-year funding for the first time.

The body is able to offer more funding as s result of significantly more budget made available from The Scottish Government. Creative Scotland say they now have the “largest budget ever available” for Grant-in-Aid funding with more than £200 million in support for 251 organisations in the next three years.

A £3.2 million Development Fund will support 13 other organisations which will then be able to join the Multi-Year funding portfolio next year.

All the organisations which currently are funded will receive a “significant uplift”.

An additional 141 organisations will receive a multi year funding commitment for the first time.

The funding body says it has increased the number of community focused organisations supported.

Robert Wilson, Chair of Creative Scotland said: “This is an extremely positive moment for culture in Scotland, bringing with it a renewed sense of stability and certainty to Scotland’s culture sector.

“Thanks to the vote of confidence in the culture sector, demonstrated by the recently announced budget from the Scottish Government, Creative Scotland can offer stable, year-on-year funding to more organisations than ever before.

“I’m particularly pleased that this funding will increase further from next year, enabling even more fantastic artistic and creative work to be developed here in Scotland.

“Stable, long-term funding for as many organisations as possible is the underlying principle of the Multi-Year Funding programme, and we are delighted to be able to bring it to fruition.

“This funding means that we are able to bring so many new, community focused organisations into the portfolio, while also providing significant increases to those more established organisations which have been on standstill, regular funding for so many years.

“I’m also very pleased to be able to offer 13 further organisations significant amounts of development funding, to enable them to come into the portfolio in its second year.

“This signals a significant moment of positive change for Scotland’s cultural community, and I hope that, after the deeply challenging time of the pandemic, and the difficulties that have faced the sector in the subsequent years, that now is the time that we can look forward with confidence and the Scottish culture sector can get on with what it does best, producing outstanding art and creativity for everyone to enjoy.”

Angus Robertson, Cabinet Secretary for Culture said: “This is a foundational moment for culture and the arts in Scotland. More organisations than ever, in more parts of the country will benefit from the stability of Multi-Year Funding with the number of funded organisations more than doubling, from 119 to 251.

“Funded as part of a record £34 million increase for culture in the draft 2025-26 Scottish Budget, this significant increase in both the number of funded organisations, and the level of grant funding they will receive, has the potential to be truly transformational. It secures the future of key cultural organisations of all sizes across Scotland, which are major assets to our communities and our economy, supporting thousands of jobs and creating new opportunities for freelancers, artists and other creative practitioners.

“It means 251 culture organisations across Scotland, from Argyll and Bute to Shetland, Na h-Eileanan Siar, and the Borders, will receive Multi-Year Funding from April this year and a further 13 have the possibility of doing so from 2026-27. I am also reassured that the remaining unsuccessful applicants will all be offered bespoke support from Creative Scotland to adapt their business models.”

This is the list of Edinburgh organisations which have been given Multi-Year funding:

All or Nothing Aerial Dance Theatre* Multi-disciplinary 162,500 212,500 212,500 587,500 City of Edinburgh www.aerialdance.co.uk Applied Arts Scotland* Craft 82,334 98,800 98,800 279,934 City of Edinburgh www.appliedartsscotland.org.uk Arika (Arika Heavy Industries CIC) Multi-disciplinary 260,000 325,975 325,975 911,950 City of Edinburgh www.arika.org.uk Art in Healthcare* Visual Arts 61,534 80,467 80,467 222,467 City of Edinburgh www.artinhealthcare.org.uk Art Walk Projects CIC* Multi-disciplinary 80,489 83,300 83,300 247,089 City of Edinburgh www.artwalkporty.co.uk Art27 CIC* Theatre 186,007 202,916 202,916 591,840 City of Edinburgh www.art27scotland.org Artlink Edinburgh and The Lothians* Multi-disciplinary 213,000 213,000 213,000 639,000 City of Edinburgh www.artlinkedinburgh.co.uk Be United* Multi-disciplinary 186,610 186,610 186,610 559,829 City of Edinburgh www.be-united.org.uk The Benedetti Foundation* Music 62,400 81,600 81,600 225,600 City of Edinburgh www.benedettifoundation.org Capital Theatres* Theatre 445,250 582,250 582,250 1,609,750 City of Edinburgh www.capitaltheatres.com Civic Digits CIC* Theatre 130,000 170,000 170,000 470,000 City of Edinburgh www.civicdigits.com Collective (The Artists Collective Gallery Ltd) Visual Arts 368,333 447,575 447,575 1,263,483 City of Edinburgh www.collective-edinburgh.art Craft Scotland Craft 433,333 433,333 433,333 1,299,999 City of Edinburgh www.craftscotland.org Craigmillar Now* Visual Arts 50,000 50,000 50,000 150,000 City of Edinburgh www.craigmillarnow.com Creative Edinburgh Ltd Multi-disciplinary 105,000 105,000 105,000 315,000 City of Edinburgh www.creative-edinburgh.com Curious Seed Dance 172,013 215,390 215,390 602,793 City of Edinburgh www.curious-seed.com Cutting Edge Theatre LTD.* Theatre 135,531 174,254 174,254 484,039 City of Edinburgh www.cuttingedgetheatre.co.uk Dance Base Dance 536,900 591,682 591,682 1,720,263 City of Edinburgh www.dancebase.co.uk Deaf Action* Multi-disciplinary 136,474 232,006 232,006 600,486 City of Edinburgh www.deafaction.org Dirliebane Theatre Company* Theatre 61,999 81,076 81,076 224,150 City of Edinburgh www.dirliebane.org.uk Door In The Wall Arts Access C.I.C.* Visual Arts 77,097 100,819 100,819 278,736 City of Edinburgh www.doorinthewall.co.uk The Dovecot Foundation* Multi-disciplinary 175,500 229,500 229,500 634,500 City of Edinburgh www.dovecotstudios.com Drake Music Scotland Music 224,848 224,848 224,848 674,543 City of Edinburgh www.drakemusicscotland.org Dunedin Consort Music 130,000 170,000 170,000 470,000 City of Edinburgh www.dunedin-consort.org.uk Edinburgh Art Festival Visual Arts 130,000 170,000 170,000 470,000 City of Edinburgh www.edinburghartfestival.com Edinburgh International Book Festival Literature 520,000 680,000 680,000 1,880,000 City of Edinburgh www.edbookfest.co.uk Edinburgh International Festival Multi-disciplinary 3,250,000 4,250,000 4,250,000 11,750,000 City of Edinburgh www.eif.co.uk Edinburgh International Film Festival (Edinburgh Development Company Ltd)* Screen 650,000 650,000 650,000 1,950,000 City of Edinburgh www.edfilmfest.org Edinburgh International Jazz and Blues Festival Ltd* Music 260,000 340,000 340,000 940,000 City of Edinburgh ejbf.co.uk Edinburgh Printmakers Visual Arts 260,000 358,060 358,060 976,120 City of Edinburgh www.edinburghprintmakers.co.uk Edinburgh Sculpture Workshop Visual Arts 374,551 515,814 515,814 1,406,179 City of Edinburgh www.edinburghsculpture.org The Embassy Gallery* Visual Arts 83,079 83,079 83,079 249,237 City of Edinburgh www.embassygallery.org Federation of Scottish Theatre Theatre 320,000 320,000 320,000 960,000 City of Edinburgh www.scottishtheatre.org Filmhouse (Edinburgh) Ltd* Screen 343,312 450,000 450,000 1,243,312 City of Edinburgh www.filmhousecinema.com Fruitmarket Gallery Visual Arts 866,667 1,133,333 1,133,333 3,133,333 City of Edinburgh www.fruitmarket.co.uk Grid Iron Theatre Company Ltd Theatre 291,720 291,720 291,720 875,160 City of Edinburgh www.gridiron.org.uk I Am Loud CIC* Literature 116,154 151,894 151,894 419,943 City of Edinburgh www.iamloud.co Iberodocs CIC* Screen 52,000 68,000 68,000 188,000 City of Edinburgh www.iberodocs.org Imaginate Theatre 474,500 526,887 526,887 1,528,274 City of Edinburgh www.imaginate.org.uk Independent Arts Projects Ltd* Multi-disciplinary 201,723 259,250 259,250 720,223 City of Edinburgh www.independentartsprojects.com Jazz Scotland* Music 140,765 184,077 184,077 508,918 City of Edinburgh www.jazzscotland.com Live Music Now Scotland* Music 136,667 136,667 136,667 410,001 City of Edinburgh www.livemusicnow.scot Love Music Productions Ltd* Music 162,689 212,747 212,747 588,182 City of Edinburgh www.lovemusic.org.uk Luminate Multi-disciplinary 173,223 212,500 212,500 598,223 City of Edinburgh www.luminatescotland.org Lung Ha Theatre Company Theatre 190,864 190,864 190,864 572,591 City of Edinburgh www.lungha.com Lyra Multi-disciplinary 189,600 284,400 284,400 758,400 City of Edinburgh www.lyra.co.uk Magnetic North Theatre Production Theatre 208,047 225,250 225,250 658,547 City of Edinburgh www.magneticnorth.org.uk Manipulate Arts (Puppet Animation Scotland) Multi-disciplinary 238,767 259,250 259,250 757,267 City of Edinburgh www.manipulatearts.co.uk Media Education Scotland CIC* Screen 72,221 94,443 94,443 261,106 City of Edinburgh www.mediaeducation.co.uk Music in Hospitals and Care* Music 112,154 146,663 146,663 405,481 City of Edinburgh www.mihc.org.uk North Edinburgh Arts* Multi-disciplinary 82,501 113,615 113,615 309,731 City of Edinburgh www.northedinburgharts.co.uk Open Book* Literature 83,252 93,021 93,021 269,293 City of Edinburgh www.openbookreading.com Pianodrome Community Interest Company* Multi-disciplinary 50,000 63,750 63,750 177,500 City of Edinburgh www.pianodrome.org Publishing Scotland Literature 467,003 467,003 467,003 1,401,009 City of Edinburgh www.publishingscotland.org Push The Boat Out Ltd* Literature 94,500 94,500 94,500 283,500 City of Edinburgh www.pushtheboatout.org Red Note Ensemble Ltd Music 279,500 289,000 289,000 857,500 City of Edinburgh www.rednoteensemble.com Regional Screen Scotland Screen 410,000 410,000 410,000 1,230,000 City of Edinburgh www.regionalscreenscotland.org Royal Lyceum Theatre Company Theatre 1,573,000 1,700,785 1,700,785 4,974,570 City of Edinburgh www.lyceum.org.uk Scottish Book Trust Literature 1,280,752 1,280,752 1,280,752 3,842,256 City of Edinburgh www.scottishbooktrust.com Scottish BPOC Writers Network* Literature 146,800 171,267 171,267 489,334 City of Edinburgh www.scottishbpocwritersnetwork.org Scottish National Jazz Orchestra Music 251,550 328,950 328,950 909,450 City of Edinburgh www.snjo.co.uk Screen Education Edinburgh* Screen 160,467 209,841 209,841 580,149 City of Edinburgh www.screen-ed.org Starcatchers Productions Ltd Multi-disciplinary 276,451 306,000 306,000 888,451 City of Edinburgh www.starcatchers.org.uk Stills Ltd Visual Arts 191,100 246,166 246,166 683,432 City of Edinburgh www.stills.org Summerhall Arts* Multi-disciplinary 168,254 220,024 220,024 608,302 City of Edinburgh www.summerhall.co.uk Talbot Rice Gallery, the University of Edinburgh* Visual Arts 135,980 143,022 143,022 422,024 City of Edinburgh www.trg.ed.ac.uk Theiya Arts* Dance 101,400 132,600 132,600 366,600 City of Edinburgh www.theiya.org Think Circus C.I.C.* Multi-disciplinary 50,000 50,000 50,000 150,000 City of Edinburgh www.thinkcircus.co.uk Tinderbox Collective Music 227,500 297,500 297,500 822,500 City of Edinburgh www.tinderboxcollective.org Tortoise in a Nutshell* Theatre 142,350 186,150 186,150 514,650 City of Edinburgh www.tortoiseinanutshell.com Traditional Arts and Culture Scotland / Ealain is Cultar Traidiseanta Alba Multi-disciplinary 486,000 635,538 635,538 1,757,076 City of Edinburgh www.tracscotland.org Travelling Gallery (City of Edinburgh Council) Visual Arts 164,667 170,000 170,000 504,667 City of Edinburgh www.travellinggallery.com Visual Arts Scotland* Multi-disciplinary 50,000 50,000 50,000 150,000 City of Edinburgh www.visualartsscotland.org WHALE, The Arts Agency* Multi-disciplinary 83,325 89,515 89,515 262,355 City of Edinburgh www.whalearts.co.uk Wide Events CIC* Music 173,997 205,633 205,633 585,262 City of Edinburgh www.widedays.com Youth Theatre Arts Scotland Theatre 191,533 225,250 225,250 642,033 City of Edinburgh www.ytas.org.uk

These are the organisations in Edinburgh offered development funding

Bothy Project* Multi-disciplinary 65,000 85,000 85,000 235,000 City of Edinburgh www.bothyproject.com Creative Lives Charity Ltd Inter-disciplinary 150,000 150,000 150,000 450,000 City of Edinburgh www.creative-lives.org Culture and Business Scotland Other 285,480 285,480 285,480 856,440 City of Edinburgh www.cultureandbusiness.scot Hebrides Ensemble* Music 125,110 148,750 148,750 422,610 City of Edinburgh www.hebridesensemble.com Hidden Door Charitable Company Ltd* Multi-disciplinary 116,626 123,250 123,250 363,126 City of Edinburgh hiddendoorarts.org The Scottish Poetry Library Literature 391,083 391,083 391,083 1,173,249 City of Edinburgh www.scottishpoetrylibrary.org.uk Traverse Theatre (Scotland) Ltd Theatre 1,141,400 1,275,000 1,275,000 3,691,400 City of Edinburgh www.traverse.co.uk

