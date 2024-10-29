The cast members are getting excited about the first night of the Gang Show which begins on Tuesday.

Around 250 members of Girlguiding Edinburgh and South East Scotland Scouts will step into the spotlight this evening as the curtain rises on the city’s annual Gang Show.

Taking to the Festival Theatre stage from 7pm each night from Tuesday 29 October to Saturday 2 November (including a matinee on Saturday), Brownies, Cubs, Guides and Scouts from all over Edinburgh will show off their skills in singing, dancing, performing and acting in one of the country’s biggest Gang Shows.

Lilly Ammah, Guide, aged 13, said: “Gang Show is an amazing opportunity to perform and have fun. The hard work over the past few months is always worth it when you walk out onto the stage and get to sing and dance with such amazing people! I love having some friends in the cast as well and making new ones that I get to share the experience with.”

Lochlyn Aitken, Scout, aged 13, said: “I’ve been in the Edinburgh Gang Show for a few years now and I have always been really excited for show week. There is nothing as exciting as being on the stage performing! It’s really good seeing the show come together – I think people are going to really enjoy it. There is still an opportunity for people to come and see us, especially on Thursday for Halloween. Who needs trick or treating when they can be entertained by us instead?”

Andy Johnston, Gang Show director, said: “This year’s show features the usual eclectic mix of material with something for everybody. Songs from shows as varied as 13, & Juliet, and Jekyll & Hyde sit alongside tributes to Elvis, George Gershwin and Edinburgh Zoo’s penguins!

“More than 200 ridiculously talented young people will take you on a journey from Rio de Janeiro to the Wild West, stopping off in Edwardian London with Sherlock Holmes, via Prestonpans with the legendary Gang Show Giraffe!

“The Gang have been working incredibly hard for many months now and can’t wait to hit the famous Festival Theatre stage to entertain the Edinburgh public. As directors, Louise Hunter and I are immensely proud of each and every one of these brilliant Guides and Scouts and can’t wait to see them spreading Gang Show magic this week.”

Tickets start from £15 and are available from capitaltheatres.com.

The run includes a Saturday matinee performance. Best ticket availability is on Thursday 31 October 2024. For more information, please visit www.edinburghgangshow.co.uk

