Out of the Blue Abbeymount Studios are opening their doors to the public again this Christmas for another Open Studios weekend on Saturday 2nd & Sunday 3rd December from noon – 5pm.

Go along to have a peek in their creative spaces, meet the makers and browse a wide range of original artworks and gifts. Everything is handmade by local designers and makers in the heart of Edinburgh. It is the perfect chance to bag some Christmas shopping.

There are more than 30 artists and makers taking part, and there is a range of work from fine art, paintings and illustration to ceramics, textiles and photography.

There will be FREE art/craft/animation demonstrations and workshops taking place over the two days, plus a FREE raffle featuring prizes donated by Abbeymount Studios artists.

Artists include Robin Paine who exhibited at The Royal Scottish Society of Painters in Watercolour’s winter exhibition, and was twice a finalist in London’s National Portrait Gallery Portrait Award. Her work is in National and International Collections and she has taught widely, with a specialty in drawing and painting from observation.

Up-and-coming wildlife painter Kirsten Mirrey whose work for the past five years has focussed on both exotic and endangered wildlife in a highly realistic style will also be taking part of the two days. She’s also just completed her first successful solo exhibition at the Watson Gallery on Queen Street.

Helen Miles represents the world of mosaics. Trained in Greece, Helen designs and makes mosaics for interior and exterior spaces, using a variety of materials from unglazed ceramic tiles to Venetian glass and found objects. From ceramics, Frances Priest is represented in national collections including the National Museums of Scotland Edinburgh, the Fitzwilliam Museum Cambridge, the Victoria & Albert Museum London & the McManus Galleries Dundee. She has also been awarded The Wesley Barrell Craft Award and the Arts & Business Scotland Award.

Award-winning designer Judy R Clark is famed for her exquisite hand-tailored womenswear designs comprising of Harris Tweeds, Scottish lace and antique fabric. Judy was crowned Designer of Year at The Scottish Style Awards. Her twin sister Christine Clark will also be taking part. She has been exhibiting internationally with group and solo shows in London, France, Washington and Edinburgh including a large commission for the Rohallion Care Clinic in Perth.

Judy R Clark’s black noir PHOTO David Stanton

The poster for the Christmas Open Studios Weekend was designed by resident illustrator Rebecca Sheerin. She makes narrative illustrations mostly inspired by landscapes and the natural world. She starts by painting a watery base layer then adding the fine details with coloured pencils and crayons.

Out of the Blue Abbeymount Studio Manager Bob Guilianotti says: “Out of the BlueAbbeymount biannual open studios showcases the work of all 48 resident artists in an iconic building which is an arts and crafts creative hub right in the centre of Edinburgh”

Details of the Christmas Open Studios Weekend, as well as a list of participating artists and makers can be found on the Abbeymount Studios website.

